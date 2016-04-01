Your Action Plan is a monthly to-do list of tips straight from SUCCESS magazine—10 things you can do right now to improve yourself and your life. To go about your day in a more purposeful way. To be better. Ready to take on March? Here’s what you can do to make it better than February: – See more at: /your-march-action-plan-10-ways-to-do-today-better-than-yesterday#sthash.hGyjnTXe.dpuf

Your Action Plan is a monthly to-do list of tips straight from SUCCESS magazine—10 things you can (and should) do right now to improve yourself and your life. To go about your day in a more purposeful way. To be better.

Make April your month to take back your space, reach out to loved ones and treat yourself. Ready?

1. Get over it.

Think about someone you need to forgive. Give him a call to mend relations and move on. Do this right now.

Read: How to Forgive

2. Be present.

For the rest of the day, focus on the present moment and being mindful. Mindfulness can help reduce stress and even depression.

Read: How to Break the Pattern of Dwelling on Past Mistakes

3. Give back.

Philanthropy goes a long way. What do you value? By day’s end, find a charity or cause you’d like to donate to, and start helping others.

Read: Meet Kendra Scott, Homemade Millionaire

4. Look back.

On Friday, before the clock hits 5 p.m., review your week and think about your wins and losses. Use your mistakes to think of ways you can improve and put a plan into action.

Read: John C. Maxwell: How to Make the Most of Your Mistakes

5. Home work.

If you can, work from home one day this week. Test to see if a change of scenery increases your productivity.

Read: The Truth About Working From Home

6. Hit snooze.

Before you wind down tonight, prep for tomorrow by putting everything you need in one spot. You’ll save time in the morning, and give yourself a few more ZZZs.

Read: 6 Quick Tips for an Insanely Productive Day

7. Break bread.

Tonight, share a meal with your family at home. Try to make this a weekly habit and watch your relationships flourish.

Read: Be Home for Dinner More Often & 7 Other Rules for a Good Life

8. Eat well.

Before your next run to the grocery store, prepare a list of foods that will help you stay healthy and happy.

Read: 4 Tips for the Perfect Grocery Store Trip

9. Get in your zone.

Designate certain areas of your workstation for particular tasks. This will help you concentrate on the job at hand and increase efficiency.

Read: 6 Home Hacks to Make the Most of Your Space

1 0. Clean up.

This weekend, tidy your home by tossing out what you don’t need. If it doesn’t spark joy, you probably don’t really need it.

Read: Can Tidying Up Your Home Fix Your Messy Life?

This article appears in the April 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.