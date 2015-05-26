The direction of our lives is determined by the choices we make every day. They accumulate and add up to our ultimate destiny. What’s yours look like?

Here are eight choices you can make, choices that will create abundance and prosperity in all areas of your life:

1. Choose to grow personally.

This sounds simple, but many people never choose to grow by taking real action—actually exercising, saving more money, reading a book (or two or three), waking up earlier, picking up a new hobby. Make a decision today to be a person who is on the never-ending journey of personal growth.

2. Choose to always treat others right.

We come across all sorts of people, many of whom will treat us poorly. We can choose to treat them right, no matter how they treat us. When they lie, we will tell the truth. When they cheat, we will play by the rules. We may get the short end of the stick sometimes, but in the long run, we will win. And most important, we will be able to sleep at night.

3. Choose to break a bad habit.

Take the biggie first. Tackle it head-on. If you don’t know what it is, ask a friend. Then spend every effort you can to break that habit. Forget about the others—you will get to them later. Stop smoking, get out of debt, lose that excess weight. Exercise the power to choose.

4. Choose to work smarter.

Feel like you’re out of balance? One of the first things I do is try to find out how much time I am wasting at work—what makes me work longer, what throws the rest of my life into chaos. Getting your work done by diligently working in the time you have will free your life up extraordinarily.

5. Choose to see your work as a way to help others.

(And not as a way to make money.) If you put your heart into helping others, the money will most assuredly come. Spend time helping others grow, and your finances will grow with it.

6. Choose to become balanced spiritually, emotionally and physically.

Our lives are best when we have these three major areas in balance. Spend some time cultivating your spirituality, becoming emotionally healthy and physically fit.

7. Choose to sow more than you reap.

There are many takers in this world, but our lives will be better as we become givers. The world will become better as we become givers. Give away your time, give away your money, give away your love.

8. Choose to get home for dinner more often.

The family is the most important group of people you will ever belong to. Make a decision today to grow in your relationship with your parents, siblings, spouse and children. This one choice you will never regret.

“The history of free men is never written by chance, but by choice; their choice.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower