“Traditionally, we’re taught that forgiveness is good for us, and good people forgive,” Spring says. “But a lot of people gag on the notion that they should forgive when the other person is not sorry or [is] unwilling to make amends. Then, the only option is not forgiving, and that is not healthy either. The hurt person is left dwelling on how he or she was wronged, and that will make you sick.”

Robert Enright, professor of educational psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is a leader in forgiveness research, and is co-founder of the International Forgiveness Institute. In one of his books on the subject, Forgiveness is a Choice , Enright breaks down forgiveness into five steps:

Donna Jo Huffman

52; Chicago

I was only 19 years old when my boyfriend of over four years committed suicide. We had been broken up less than a year at the time. He always told me that if we were not together, it would end his life. It took me five years to finally come to terms with the shock, loss and guilt. First I blamed myself for his suicide. Then I blamed him for making me live with guilt. I finally realized I needed to forgive. I came to understand that he struggled with bipolar disorder, and suffered drug and alcohol dependency issues—neither of which I could control—that ultimately contributed to his death. Eventually, I forgave myself for not helping him more, and I forgave my boyfriend for taking his life. Once I was able to do this, I felt so free! Not long after, I found a healthy relationship and happiness, something that never would have happened if I had not dealt with past hurt.

Rick Lauber

54; Edmonton, Alberta

My father and I were never emotionally close. I didn’t catch a glimpse of him as a man until later in life when he was stricken with Alzheimer’s disease. He faced his own struggles growing up—he didn’t have a father figure, as his own dad passed away when he was very young. I also learned he had very gentle and kind ways. Dad has since died and I still have regrets for not truly knowing him. I have been able to forgive, accept and move on in my own life through writing. I have written many articles about caregiving and senior issues, as well as two guidebooks for caregivers. Helping others has been my own way of dealing with never really knowing my father.

Linda Ruescher

64; Tampa, Florida

I was on disability for four years because of systemic lupus with organ failure. In 2003 I took a low-stress job at a church to build a music program for young people. I was so happy to get this job. The pastor trusted me to build an amazing program, and I fully expected to stay in this blissful situation until I retired. But that priest left the parish, and the new priest and I did not get along. Before long, he fired me. I was angry and hurt. I fantasized about going to the center and smashing display cases with a baseball bat. In fact, I bought a baseball bat, went to the parking lot of my condo, found a huge old live oak tree and whacked the crap out of it while screaming! Eventually I found a new position in teaching. But it required that I interact almost daily with the priest who fired me. I have no need to forgive. For me, the best approach is detachment and letting go of the past without conditions. This is how I have been able to move on.

This article appears in the April 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine and has been updated. Photo by