Women, Take Ownership of Your Dreams

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, we celebrate, uplift and amplify women’s voices around the world. Here’s a little inspiration from Rachel Hollis to shamelessly take ownership of who you are:

I think that women need to take ownership of who they are.

There’s so much shame associated with you pursuing something that you want for your life if it in any way bothers the people around you. But the thing is, when we’re pursuing something great and good and different, it’s going to be rocky. It means that your partner might have to stay home with the kids while you go on a run. It means that you’re going to have to put in extra hours at the office or get up early to write a book. It’s going to throw off your schedule.

Look, the cost of your new life is your old one. You’ve got to get over the fact that you can do this without it being a bother to anybody else. You need to own who you are, and that means owning your dreams even if they come at the discomfort of someone else.

