The No. 1 Excuse Holding You Back

“The most common excuse that people should let go of in order to be successful is ‘it’s already been done.’ Yeah, it has already been done. But not by you.”

—Rachel Hollis

The most common excuse that people should let go of in order to be successful is, “It’s already been done.”

Yeah, it has already been done. But not by you.

Like, I’m not doing anything original. I’m doing something that hundreds of other people have done before me. And yet I found an audience for it.

There are things that only you can say. There are creations that only you can make. And yes, certainly, it’s been done, and it’s probably been done in awesome ways. But if the rest of us bought into the idea, then it only would’ve been like that first guy—he’s the only one that ever did anything.

Think of all the things we would’ve missed out on. Think of the art. Think of the photography. Think of the books. Think of the businesses that we wouldn’t have gotten if those people had been too afraid to follow in someone else’s trail.

Maybe the trail is not there to intimidate you. Maybe they blaze that trail so you would know where to go.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn



Related