5 Reasons Some Women Entrepreneurs Aren’t Coach-Ready

Yes, it’s true: Some women entrepreneurs are not ready to be coached. Ask any vetted and verified coach; they’d echo the same belief. The truth is that most women business owners are coachable—but not all are coach-ready. There is a difference between the two. For example, some entrepreneurs may lack the time or resources to commit to a coaching program. Others may lack the motivation to make the necessary changes. Further still, some business owners may be afraid of being judged or are not open to taking advice, making it difficult for a coach to help them reach their desired outcomes.

It doesn’t matter how ambitious you are; you must be willing and ready to receive knowledge and guidance from a coach while having the capacity to put it into real action. Most coaching programs require time and financial resources, so it’s imperative to know when you’re ready so you can take full advantage.

Here are five ways to test your readiness.

1. You can’t make the time investment.

Sometimes, we have the monetary resources, but we cannot leverage time to our advantage. Some would say this is why you need a coach. And I agree, to a point. Coaching isn’t the solution when adding another item to your already overflowing plate might be detrimental. You need time and space in your life to receive the full advantages of the coaching experience. Coachees need to be able to receive the guidance and take action.

2. You can’t make a monetary investment.

When you are bootstrapping your business, investing revenue back into your company is key for sustainability and growth. If you find yourself having to make the hard choice of hiring a new assistant, investing in business infrastructure or hiring a coach, investing in your business should always be the priority. Why? Because there are enough available free options—like finding a free mentor—until you have the funds to invest in a coach. Places like SCORE and Sky’s the Limit, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports young entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities, are excellent alternate options.

While you’re working with your mentor to build your cash flow, you now have the fantastic opportunity to research coaches who might be the right fit when you’re ready to make the investment. Better yet, you can use a coach-matching service to ensure you’re finding a vetted and verified coach.

3. You’re not open to taking—and acting—on outside advice.

I’ve belonged to this camp before—team mistrust. Maybe you can relate because you’ve previously worked with a coach and had a bad experience or you never made a good connection with a coach. My two main issues were a lack of trust and true connection. I found the coach via a referral, and we were not an ideal match. I didn’t trust their advice because I believed they needed to know me better. So, rather than follow their recommendations, I did a hybrid of theirs and my own. When my results were significantly slower than anticipated, I had to reevaluate my approach and understand why I resisted their advice. This is natural; it can take time to develop trust and truly connect with your coach.

4. You’re afraid of being judged or criticized by the coach.

This is a common concern among business owners. It is important to remember that a coach is there to help you reach your goals and objectives—not to judge or criticize you. In most cases, working with a coach can be liberating, helping you finally find a safe and supportive environment where you can be vulnerable about your business fears and the massive goals you want to accomplish. A good coach will provide constructive feedback and guidance in a supportive and nonjudgmental manner. They will also be open to hearing your ideas and suggestions and helping you develop strategies for achieving success.

5. You don’t recognize the value of being personally coached.

“Well, coaching may be good for some, but it’s not for me.” I’ve heard many women entrepreneurs who think coaching isn’t for them say this after witnessing its positive transformations on friends and family members. Some believe coaching is overrated or that they can DIY it and get better results. And, of course, that’s OK. Ultimately, having a coach is a deeply personal decision; everyone has different needs and preferences. If you feel like something other than a coach is right for you, there are many other ways to work on personal growth and development, such as reading books, attending seminars or taking classes.

Critical components to having a successful coaching experience involve self-awareness, commitment and a genuine desire to improve and work toward goals. Understanding if you are ready to be coached before embarking on the journey is essential. A coach can help you uncover blind spots, limiting beliefs and areas of improvement that you may not have been aware of before, providing support, guidance and accountability to help you stay on track with your goals. But all of that is only possible if you are fully coach-ready. When you finally are, it’s vital to find one who understands your needs and has the expertise to help you reach your desired outcomes. That ensures you will have a great experience.

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2024 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by ©Bri Crow/Bri Crow Creative