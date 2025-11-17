What began as one woman’s startling wake-up call about her own retirement has now become a movement that has empowered a quarter of a million women to reclaim control over their financial futures. The Women’s Real Estate Investors Network (WREIN), founded by Tresa Todd, is celebrating a major milestone: the company reports it is empowering 250,000 women through its flagship “Without Fear of Her Future” master class.

A unique opportunity in the face of financial challenges

For many women, financial freedom isn’t just a goal; it’s a necessity driven by systematic shortcomings. Retirement plans fall short. 401(k)s underperform. Life transitions like divorce, career shifts or motherhood leave them searching for stability in a volatile financial landscape. That’s where WREIN steps in and provides a unique opportunity for women.

The story behind WREIN

“Even if you’re doing everything ‘right,’ the system just isn’t built to help you thrive,” Todd says. “That realization can be terrifying. But it can also be empowering if you find the right tools and community.” WREIN was born out of that very realization.

Todd’s career in the medical field spanned more than 25 years. She was a dedicated professional and a proud contributor to her 401(k). She believed the traditional retirement road map would lead her to a well-earned season of ease, but it didn’t.

“I thought I was on track. I had the job, the retirement account, the picture-perfect plan. But when I looked at the actual numbers, it was devastating,” Todd shares. “It wasn’t enough to survive, let alone live the kind of life we’re told we can have after 65.”

That awakening sparked a conversation with her three sons, who were real estate investors. With their encouragement, Todd took a leap of faith. In less than 30 days, with zero prior experience, she closed her first deal, and real estate changed everything.

But what stood out to her most wasn’t just the success. It was the fact that she was the only woman in the room. “I kept thinking: Why aren’t more women doing this?” she recalls. “We’re capable. We’re smart. But no one’s showing us the way.” That question became her mission.

A closer look at the ‘Without Fear of Her Future’ master class

Founded to fill this gap in the male-dominated world of real estate investing, WREIN offers far more than just strategies. It strives to be a place where mentorship and a step-by-step road map can lead to financial independence.

Its core offering, the “Without Fear of Her Future” master class, is a $17 five-day live training experience packed with real-time coaching, accessible tools and a Facebook community that runs on encouragement and energy. Participants also receive three downloadable bonuses free with the course.

This online course is designed to be a movement for those who want to build themselves from the ground up, by a team of women who, like Todd, know what it feels like to be overlooked and are determined to change that. “One of the things that makes WREIN so different is that we don’t do the ‘one-size-fits-all’ thing,” Todd says. “We’re holistic. We don’t just teach one tactic, like wholesaling, and say, ‘Figure it out.’ We walk alongside our members through every step, from learning the lingo to closing the deal.”

That holistic approach includes live workshops, bootcamps, higher-level mentorship programs and advanced coaching for women who want to scale up. Todd shares that many of them do, with some closing deals within weeks of completing the program.

A mission to empower women

In an era of economic instability, Todd feels WREIN’s mission is more vital than ever.

“Retirement accounts are tanking. The cost of living is soaring. Women are realizing that unless we build something for ourselves, we won’t have anything at all,” Todd says. “We’re seeing second-chance stories every day, women rebuilding after divorce, after loss, after decades at home with kids. They’re not just learning real estate. They’re rewriting their futures.” For many participants, the goal isn’t just money, it’s agency: the ability to design a life they want to live. And for Todd, that’s the heart of it all.

It’s a long road from closing one’s first deal to becoming the founder of this network of female real estate investors. But Todd hasn’t walked it alone. Todd shares that she has brought hundreds of thousands of women with her.

“To think that years ago, I was terrified about retirement, and now I get to watch women step into rooms they never imagined they belonged in—that’s everything to me,” Todd confirms. “This milestone—250,000 women—it’s humbling, but it’s just the beginning.”

While WREIN is celebrating this moment, the mission is far from over. The organization is already looking ahead to doubling its reach, with hopes of impacting 500,000, 1 million and eventually tens of millions more women globally. “This is a movement,” Todd affirms. “And we’re not slowing down.”