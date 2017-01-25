The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is that nothing in life is wasted if I view it as a lesson learned. I now understand that every step I took, whether forward or backward, was necessary to prepare me to recognize and receive whatever gift was being given to me at the time. I needed every experience to help me grow. And I mean every single experience: the good and the bad, the successes and the failures, the pain and the glory.

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As a result of these myriad experiences, I have earned the credibility to be known by many as the “Attitude Adjuster.” I show people how to start each day with an unstoppable attitude to succeed and how to stay motivated throughout the day, regardless of circumstances. I know that sounds like a tall order, but that’s what I do and I don’t mind saying that I’m very good at it.

I’m here to tell you that no matter what your given circumstances, you can adjust your attitude and create a brighter reality. It’s not the bad neighborhood you grew up in that led you on the wrong path. It’s not the teacher who shunned your artistic talents or the parent who suggested you weren’t good enough that caused you to become stagnant.

It’s about making the mental shift in attitude that will allow you to power through whatever life throws at you.

I’m in no way trying to trivialize life’s tribulations. Let’s face it; some of us have a great deal of pain to deal with. However, it is essential for your well-being that you understand that circumstances, events or situations are not the final word on your quality of life, no matter the severity. It’s how you respond to them and the fear and other negative emotions they elicit that make the difference. And more than anything, it’s about making the mental shift in attitude that will allow you to power through whatever life throws at you. In fact, it’s all about attitude. It’s always been about attitude. And always will be about attitude.

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You know what kind of attitude I’m talking about? The kind that no matter the severity of the situation, you not only bounce back, but you thrive with steadfast determination and confidence that defy the odds against you.

Do you want to know how to acquire that kind of attitude? All you have to do is observe a cat, any cat. Go ahead. Just watch them. They strut around the house, as if they’re God’s gift to the animal kingdom. I swear, if cats could talk, we would hear, “Meow! Meow! Ba-Da-Bing! Meow!”

Why is it said that cats have nine lives? Because they have resilience; they bounce back. Nothing seems to affect these animals. I once saw a cat run full force smack into a wall, bounce off, land on its feet and look at me as if to say, “What? I knew it was there! I meant to do that!” and then walk away. “Ba-Da-Bing! Meow!”

Have you ever told a cat to go fetch something? It just sits there and gives you another one of those looks. “Hey, let’s get something straight. I don’t do fetch. You want something, you tell your best friend Rover to get it. I’m busy. I’ve got company comin’ over. And when they get here, don’t embarrass me with this ‘Here kitty, kitty’ crap. I got a name! You use it! Even If it is Fluffy! You use it!”

The bottom line is this: Cats live on their own terms. Nobody tells them what to do. They defy the odds. And they bounce back and have resilience. All of us could use that same kind of attitude!

Related: Attitude Adjustment 101: Say It Out Loud with Me…