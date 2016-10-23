It is the inherent nature of success to be both puzzling and elusive, and to withhold its rewards from all but a handful of those who pursue it.

It is by an intricate design of nature that success is a condition that must be attracted and not pursued. We achieve rewards and we make progress not by our intense pursuits, but by what we become, for it is what we are that finally determines the results we attract.

“To have more we must first become more” is the very essence of the philosophy of personal development, success and happiness addressed by Jim Rohn.

It is our personal philosophy that establishes our individual attitude. It is our attitude that determines both the quantity and the quality of our level of activity. That activity produces proportionate results, and the results provide the lifestyle we seek.

The results and the lifestyle are the effects—the conditions we inherit—but it is our personal philosophy, attitude and activity which are the ultimate cause of the effect.

To change the effect, we must alter the cause, and yet most people curse the effect but continue to nourish the cause.

Jim Rohn’s words provide a source of hope, inspiration and answers for those in search of a better life. Let the words touch you. Let them inspire you. Let them affect your life.

1. “Humans have the remarkable ability to get exactly what they must have. But there is a difference between a ‘must’ and a ‘want.’”

2. “The best motivation is self-motivation. The guy says, ‘I wish someone would come by and turn me on.’ What if they don’t show up? You’ve got to have a better plan for your life.”

3. “When you know what you want, and you want it bad enough, you will find a way to get it.”

4. “Motivation alone is not enough. If you have an idiot and you motivate him, now you have a motivated idiot.”

5. “Without a sense of urgency, desire loses its value.”

6. “Let others lead small lives, but not you. Let others argue over small things, but not you. Let others cry over small hurts, but not you. Let others leave their future in someone else’s hands, but not you.”

7. “Disgust and resolve are two of the great emotions that lead to change.”

8. “Happiness is not an accident. Nor is it something you wish for. Happiness is something you design.”

9. “What you become directly influences what you get.”

10. “If you learn to set a good sail, the wind that blows will always take you to the dreams you want, the income you want, and the treasures of mind, purse, and soul you want.”

11. “Only human beings can reorder their lives any day they choose by refining their philosophy.”

12. “It is not what happens that determines the major part of your future. What happens, happens to us all. It is what you do about what happens that counts.”

13. “Walk away from the 97 percent crowd. Don’t use their excuses. Take charge of your own life.”

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.