The landscape of work is constantly evolving. Whether it’s remote or hybrid, fractional work—which involves employees working on a part-time or project-by-project basis—is quickly becoming the wave of the future, according to Fraction. The fractional hiring company, co-founded by Praveen Ghanta, Alyssia Maluda and Jeffrey Baker, was built on the idea that finding the best talent should be not just easy, but also lucrative for your business.

Starting a company can be financially challenging and difficult to plan—something Ghanta knows from personal experience. He worked fractional jobs on top of his full-time job for three years and eventually co-founded HiddenLevers, a financial technology company that provided risk applications and analytics to financial advisers, portfolio managers and executive teams in wealth management.

Once HiddenLevers got off the ground, the main challenge for Ghanta was being able to afford developers to help advance the product while holding onto equity. He and his co-founder Raj Udeshi solved the problem by hiring seasonal developers fractionally. This allowed them to tap into different skill sets with multiple senior resources. The success of HiddenLevers eventually led to it being acquired for nine figures.

After experiencing the benefits of fractional hiring firsthand, Ghanta started Fraction with Maluda and Baker. According to the company, it sources fractional talent that is skilled in leveraging artificial intelligence, which enables employees to double their output in comparison to the norm. Fraction adds that this, in turn, allows its Bionic AI-enhanced chief technology officers to produce the same output as a senior developer while in a quarter-time role—ultimately making it cheaper than hiring a junior developer.

Traditional CTOs typically rely on their expertise and experience while navigating the technological landscape associated with their work. By integrating AI, CTOs can embrace the use of data-driven methodologies and predictive analytics to inform business strategies.

Fraction says with its AI-driven capabilities, businesses can achieve greater efficiency in their hires and scale at a fraction of the cost. The company believes that HireIQ, its proprietary product, has allowed it to set the standard for sourcing and vetting top-tier talent.

As Fraction’s co-founders, Ghanta, Maluda and Baker have had an active hand in shaping the company, thanks to their backgrounds. Along with Ghanta’s experience helping to develop and sell HiddenLevers, Maluda’s work in talent acquisition and strategic planning contributes to driving the company’s mission to bridge the gap between the talent and opportunity needed to help Fraction. Baker rounds out the other founders with his history in software sales and firsthand experience that fuels his determination to find better solutions and focus on fractional work in the digital age.

The future is always changing—and Fraction is ready for those changes. Powered with the newest technology, the company and its co-founders aim to create a future where fractional work can help businesses and their employees rise to the top.