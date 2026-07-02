Imagine you walk into a negotiation already certain you’ll reach a deal. Not hopeful. Certain. You ask different questions, make different concessions and read the silences differently. At the end of the meeting, more often than skill or circumstance alone would predict, you reach that deal.

Now imagine walking in already certain it will fall apart. Same preparation. Same proposal. Wildly different result.

This is not positive thinking as motivational shorthand. It is one of the most documented phenomena in behavioral science. The feedback loop between what you expect and what actually happens may be the most underused tool available to any person trying to build something.

What Is the Pygmalion Effect?

In 1968, psychologists Robert Rosenthal and Lenore Jacobson published findings that would become one of the most cited—and most debated—results in 20th-century psychology. They told elementary school teachers that certain students had tested as likely to show a dramatic surge in intellectual development over the coming year. The teachers weren’t told these students had been selected at random. They believed it.

By year’s end, some of the students labeled as “bloomers” showed measurable gains compared to their peers, results that have since been scrutinized and debated, but that set off decades of research into how expectation shapes behavior and performance. Research on the Pygmalion effect has since documented the same pattern across educational settings, military organizations, sales teams and business environments. When leaders hold genuinely high expectations of the people around them, those people tend to rise to meet them.

What makes this remarkable is not the outcome. It is the mechanism. The teachers weren’t told to teach differently. They weren’t given new methods or more resources. They simply believed certain students were capable of more. That belief changed how they spoke to them, how long they waited for answers, how much intellectual challenge they offered. Those behavioral shifts, largely invisible to the students, changed everything. Importantly, what changed was not the students’ underlying cognitive capacity; it was how they were treated, how much challenge they were offered and how they responded to that environment.

What Is a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy?

Here’s what the Pygmalion research reveals that rarely gets discussed: The effect doesn’t run only outward, from your expectations of others. It runs inward as well, from your expectations of yourself.

A 2022 study published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience found that many decisions are shaped by expectations about their outcomes and that the brain has dedicated neural architecture for processing anticipated rewards built to influence behavior before the outcome arrives. Your brain is not waiting to see what happens. It is already acting on what it expects to happen. The expectation and the behavior are not sequential. They are simultaneous.

A meta-analysis of behavioral priming research published in Psychological Science found that goal expectancy—genuine belief that a goal can and will be achieved—consistently amplified behavioral activation toward that goal. Higher expectancy produced stronger movement toward the outcome. What you authentically anticipate, you unconsciously begin mobilizing toward.

This is not metaphor. It is a feedback loop with a biological substrate. Expect success and you behave, in dozens of small and visible ways, more like someone who will succeed. That behavior changes outcomes. Those outcomes reinforce the expectation. The loop accelerates.

What Did William James Say About Belief and Outcomes?

In 1897, Harvard philosopher and psychologist William James argued something his academic contemporaries found uncomfortably close to mysticism. In The Will to Believe, he made the case that in certain classes of situations, faith in an outcome is not merely a response to evidence. It is itself a cause.

He used the example of a mountain climber who needs to make a dangerous leap. With genuine belief in the outcome, the climber attempts it and lands safely. Without that belief, the hesitation causes the fall. James wrote that “faith beforehand in an uncertified result” is often the only thing that makes the result real—that in any endeavor where your confidence visibly affects your behavior, the willingness to believe is a precondition for the evidence you’re waiting for.

James was not writing self-help. He was making a philosophical argument about causation, one that behavioral science has spent a century confirming in more and more specific detail. What he understood was that expectation is not passive. It acts on circumstances rather than simply responding to them.

What Is the Golem Effect?

The feedback loop runs in both directions, and this is the part that rarely makes it into motivational frameworks.

Organizational psychologists call the negative version the Golem effect. Research on self-fulfilling prophecies in leadership shows the Golem effect to be as measurable as the Pygmalion: Managers who expect less of their teams get less, through the same mechanism running in reverse. Low expectations produce subtly diminished interactions—less challenge, less trust, less opportunity—and the diminished results that follow confirm the original doubt. The cycle repeats.

You are running one of these loops at all times, whether you’ve chosen it consciously or not. The only question is which direction it is pointed.

How Do You Build Positive Expectations Over Time?

The practical implication here is not to perform optimism you don’t feel. Forced positivity without genuine expectation is theater, and the brain—yours and everyone else’s—is a sophisticated detector of what you actually believe. The appearance of confidence is not the mechanism. The belief is.

The more durable approach is to build genuine expectation through accumulated evidence. Start with the smallest winnable version of what you’re working toward. Complete it. Let that outcome recalibrate your expectation upward. Then expand the scope. This is not timidity; it is deliberate loop construction. You are engineering the conditions in which authentic expectation can develop because authentic expectation is the only kind that activates what James was describing.

When you’re working with other people, the application is more direct still. The most powerful thing you can offer someone you’re developing—a team member, a direct report, a collaborator in early stages—is genuine belief in their capacity for more than they’ve yet shown. Not the performance of belief. The belief itself. It changes your behavior toward them in ways you cannot fully script, and their behavior in response is shaped by yours.

So what you’re looking for is already looking for you—not because the world arranges itself around your wishes, but because the mind that genuinely expects to find something is already moving toward it. And in doing so, it moves the world along.