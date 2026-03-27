You got where you are by being certain.

Certain in your decisions. Certain in your vision. Certain that you saw the room more clearly than most. That certainty wasn’t arrogance—it was a competitive advantage. It cut through indecision, earned trust and signaled to everyone around you that you were someone worth following.

But here’s the thing: The same trait that accelerates your rise can quietly orchestrate your derailment. And the most dangerous part? You likely won’t see it coming.

Behavioral research is increasingly clear on this point. The confidence that defines high-performers in early leadership roles has a tendency to calcify over time—hardening from an asset into a liability, from self-assurance into a blind spot so deeply embedded that it reshapes how you lead, how you listen and how much you’re actually willing to learn.

Why Confidence Works—Until It Doesn’t

Confidence is rocket fuel in the early stages of a career. It pushes you to take risks others won’t, to speak up in rooms where others stay quiet and to execute decisively when ambiguity would immobilize a less certain person.

The research backs this up. Studies consistently show that confidence—real or projected—correlates with being perceived as competent, trustworthy and promotion-worthy. In high-stakes environments, it signals psychological safety to your team and authority to your peers.

So what changes?

The problem isn’t confidence itself. The problem is when confidence stops being a response to evidence and becomes a substitute for it. When that shift happens—often gradually, often invisibly—you stop gathering new information as rigorously. You start confirming what you already believe. And the higher you climb, the fewer people around you are willing to push back.

The Self-Awareness Gap That’s Wider Than You Think

Organizational psychologist Tasha Eurich has spent years studying executive self-awareness, and her findings are genuinely unsettling for high performers. In her research, she found that 95% of people believe they are self-aware —but only 10% to 15% actually meet the criteria when rigorously tested.

Nearly everyone thinks they see themselves clearly. Very few actually do.

And here’s the compounding factor: Eurich’s research indicated that experience and seniority don’t improve self-awareness. In many cases, they actively erode it. The more successful you become, the more feedback gets filtered, softened or withheld entirely. Your team stops telling you hard truths. Your peers become competitors. And you slowly lose access to the honest signal you need most.

This isn’t a character flaw. It’s a structural problem built into how leadership hierarchies work. But understanding it is the first step to doing something about it.

What the Research Calls ‘Hubris Syndrome’

There’s a clinical name for the extreme end of this spectrum. In a paper published in Brain: A Journal of Neurology, former British Foreign Secretary David Owen and psychiatrist Jonathan Davidson documented a pattern they called “hubris syndrome ”—a cluster of behaviors that emerged in leaders who had held significant power over sustained periods.

The symptoms read like a dark mirror of great leadership: exaggerated confidence, contempt for outside counsel, a belief that personal success and institutional success are indistinguishable and a loss of contact with the practical realities facing the people they lead.

Owen and Davidson weren’t describing fictional archetypes. They were describing real patterns observed in real leaders. And critically, they noted that many of these individuals had been genuinely effective earlier in their careers.

The traits that made them effective didn’t disappear. They just became unregulated.

Behaviors That Signal You’re at the Inflection Point

This is where the research gets practical. Executive coach Marshall Goldsmith, in his foundational work What Got You Here Won’t Get You There , identified a specific set of behaviors that derail high-performing leaders—and almost all of them are distorted expressions of strengths.

Here’s what the inflection point tends to look like in practice:

You’ve stopped asking questions and started making statements. Winning through certainty becomes a reflex, even in situations that warrant genuine curiosity.

Feedback feels like an attack. Constructive input triggers defensiveness rather than inquiry because your identity is too tightly fused with being right.

You add your perspective to every conversation. Goldsmith calls this “adding too much value”—the compulsive need to improve on every idea, which signals to your team that their thinking is never quite enough.

You discount people who think differently from you. What started as high standards becomes a quiet contempt for approaches that don’t mirror your own.

Your risk tolerance has narrowed. You’ve stopped making the bold calls that built your reputation because now you have something to protect.

None of these are catastrophic in isolation. But combined, they form a leadership profile that’s slowly becoming less effective—while feeling more decisive and more competent than ever.

Why ‘Better Than Average’ Is the Real Trap

You’ve probably heard about the Dunning-Kruger effect —the idea that incompetent people are uniquely blind to their own incompetence. But here’s where it gets interesting: The science behind that popular narrative is shakier than most people realize.

According to mathematician Eric C. Gaze writing in Scientific American, the original study’s most dramatic finding was largely a product of how the data was analyzed —and researchers have since reproduced the same curve using randomly generated data with no humans involved. What Dunning and Kruger actually demonstrated is something more universal and, for leaders, more instructive: Most people—regardless of skill level—believe they are better than average. Research shows 93% of Americans think they are above-average drivers, and 90% of teachers rate themselves as more skilled than their peers. It is, by definition, mathematically impossible for most people to be right.

So what does this mean for you? The real leadership liability isn’t that low-performers can’t see their gaps. It’s that nearly everyone carries an inflated sense of relative competence—and the more senior you become, the less your environment naturally corrects for it. Feedback gets filtered. Dissent gets softened. And your prior success quietly becomes the evidence you use to confirm you don’t have a blind spot.

How to Recalibrate Before the Blind Spot Costs You

The encouraging reality is that recalibration is entirely possible. The research on self-awareness, leadership derailment and behavioral change all point to the same core levers.

Rebuild honest feedback infrastructure. Eurich recommends identifying what she calls “loving critics”—people who are both genuinely invested in your success and willing to tell you the truth. These aren’t yes-people or adversaries. They’re the small group who will tell you what your direct reports won’t. Schedule regular, structured conversations with them. Make honesty the explicit ask.

Practice the discipline of inquiry. Before your next leadership meeting, set a rule: your first five contributions must be questions, not statements. This isn’t a communication exercise—it’s a diagnostic tool. Notice how difficult it is. Notice what it reveals about how the room functions when you create space.

Audit your decision patterns over 90 days. Look at your last 15 significant decisions. How many incorporated input that contradicted your initial instinct? How many were made primarily by your own conviction? The ratio tells you more than any assessment tool.

Treat your leadership model as a hypothesis, not a conclusion. What worked in your last role was validated by that context. Your current context is different. The leaders who navigate transitions most successfully are the ones who approach the new environment as genuinely curious investigators—not as proven experts arriving to apply what they already know.

The Most Dangerous Belief in Leadership

Here’s the real blind spot: the belief that success is self-explaining.

The belief that because you’ve achieved at a high level, your instincts are sound. That’s because people follow you; your model is working. That’s because you haven’t visibly derailed yet; you won’t.

Behavioral research doesn’t support that comfort. What it supports is something more demanding—and ultimately more empowering: Self-awareness is not a fixed trait. It’s a practice. And the leaders who remain effective across decades and levels are the ones who treat it that way.

Your confidence got you here. Your willingness to interrogate it will determine how far you go next.

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