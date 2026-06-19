When Camryn Cisneros decided to become a real estate agent, she was seeking financial freedom. She found that—but she also discovered something else along the way: her calling as a leader and community builder.

Today, Cisneros is driving change, creating impact and supporting success at eXp Realty, one of the world’s fastest-growing cloud-based brokerages. She oversees 50,000 real estate agents as manager of ONE eXp, the unifying hub for the company’s 16 agent-led resource groups—such as the eXp Young Professionals Network and the eXp Asian Network—which provide tailored support and networking opportunities to help agents connect and grow.

“ONE eXp is the heartbeat of eXp’s culture,” says Cisneros, who is based in Oklahoma City. “It’s where we turn culture into closings, connection and opportunity.”

Cisneros, who is 25, was recently promoted after serving as chair of the eXp Pride Network, which connects members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Over the span of about a year, Cisneros grew the group’s membership from less than 1,000 members to more than 20,000—a major milestone.

The goal wasn’t about boosting the numbers—it was about building trust and psychological safety, and encouraging people to bring their whole, authentic selves to work. To Cisneros, reaching 20,000 members “didn’t necessarily just mean scale,” she says. “It told me that people were hungry for environments [where] they didn’t feel like they had to shrink to succeed. It gave people a place to have permission to be unapologetically themselves.”

She adds, “I measure success not necessarily about milestones but more whether people walk away with more certainty of who they are.”

The Business Case for Inclusion

For eXp, inclusion isn’t a separate initiative or a reaction to industry trends. It is the bedrock of the ONE eXp philosophy. With Cisneros at the helm, the focus remains on weaving belonging into the very fabric of the company’s operations. To her, this isn’t just about culture; it’s a critical business driver that ensures every agent and employee is aligned, empowered and moving toward a shared global goal.

“Diverse perspectives are ultimately an economic advantage,” Cisneros says. “Because when you pull from different vantage points, lived experiences and the ways that people see the world, that’s really where you get that sharp edge. Because when you bring those diverse voices to the table, it reflects the markets that you serve, not just inclusion. You can make better decisions and stronger positions and ultimately have real market share.”

Cisneros firmly believes that identity is not a liability but, rather, a differentiator—a conviction that shapes everything she does.

“I’ve seen firsthand that success isn’t just about access or opportunity, but it’s about whether someone believes whether they’re allowed to take up space,” she says. “When people feel seen, safe and respected, they bring more to the table. They bring more leadership, more collaboration, more ownership.”

Second Act Success

Cisneros’ authentic, identity-driven leadership style didn’t develop overnight. She forged it through years of experience, pressure and purpose.

Before pivoting to real estate, she served in the U.S. Army as a motor transport operator for a forward support field artillery unit at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, a role that involved driving weapons and supplies to awaiting tanks.

Today, her life is “completely opposite” of what it was like in the Army, she says. But her military service taught her several valuable lessons that have helped her succeed in her second act.

“It trained me how to lead myself before I lead others, and it taught me how to stay grounded under pressure,” she says. “In high-stress environments, you learn quickly that emotional regulation matters just as much as strategy does.”

Making an Impact

After leaving the military, Cisneros found herself drawn to real estate because she knew she could make an immediate impact. “I saw how much it changed lives and generational outcomes,” she says. “[Buying a home is] the biggest purchase of people’s lives. It’s one of the few industries where identity, economics and community collide in a very real way.”

Since joining eXp in March 2022, her impact has gone far beyond helping people buy and sell houses. As vice president of the Oklahoma City chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), Cisneros successfully advocated for Spanish-language real estate contracts in Oklahoma—and she’s now supporting a similar effort in New Mexico. She has also raised $80,000 for unhoused Oklahomans through the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors.

At eXp, she’s become a unifying force, a disruptor, a culture multiplier. And her influence is gaining wider recognition: In 2025, she was recognized as one of Inman’s Future Leaders in Real Estate, a distinguished group of rising stars who are pushing the industry forward.

That external validation is nice. But what matters more to Cisneros is the work she’s done to build a strong internal foundation—a lesson she learned firsthand and now shares with others.

“When identity is solid, everything scales with less friction,” she says. “There’s no amount of external success that could feel stable if you aren’t aligned internally.”

How to Lean Into Your Authentic Self

Be a disruptor. “If you’re sitting there begging for a seat at the table, go leave and build your own d*mn table,” Camryn Cisneros says. “And invite other people with you, because if you have to ask for permission to have a seat at the table, then you’re in the wrong room. Just go in there and build that d*mn table. And sometimes, it comes back tenfold.”

Choose integrity over likability. “Not everyone is going to like you, and that’s the cost of alignment,” Cisneros says. “The people who matter will respect you for it. Ask yourself: Is this choice about being liked? Or, is this choice about being honest and, at the end, this decision for whatever I’m governing, whatever business I’m leading, whatever I’m doing?"

Stop betraying yourself in small moments. "Authenticity doesn’t come from big declarations,” she says. “It’s about daily self-honesty. Pay attention to the moments where you say ‘yes’ where you mean to say ‘no.' … Recognize those minute moments because those are micro-betrayals that erode your self-trust faster than failure ever will.”

Regulate your responses. “People confuse authenticity with emotional dumping,” Cisneros says. “Real authenticity is regulated. It’s choosing truth without chaos, when your nervous system is calm, and the truth comes out clean. [It’s] pausing for one breath before responding with tension, and having that restraint to not respond emotionally to situations.”

Featured image provided by Camryn Cisneros

This article was first published in the May/June 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.