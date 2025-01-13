Why an ‘Innovacation’ Might Be Just the Thing To Help Spark New Ideas

What if the breakthrough idea you’re chasing isn’t at your desk but somewhere far from it—maybe in a quiet village café or on a mountain trail you’ve never hiked before? Shifting environments, or what some entrepreneurs call an “innovacation,” might be the sharpest tool for unlocking creative thinking. Indeed, research shows that while 84% of CEOs rank innovation as critical, traditional office routines can zap the very creativity they’re trying to foster.

It’s not indulgence; it’s a performance strategy. “When we nurture ourselves, we nurture our connection to the world around us, which is the source of innovation and creativity,” explains Lauren Farina, licensed psychotherapist and CEO of Invited Psychotherapy and Coaching, an Illinois-based practice for high-performers. Innovacations, she says, are “a peak-performance hack,” offering an intentional way to reset, get inspired and enhance productivity.

These breaks don’t have to be grand—low-cost trips to new settings can inspire fresh ideas just as much as any luxury retreat. With burnout hitting unprecedented levels—Mercer’s 2024 Global Talent Trends report found that 82% of employees are at risk—taking an innovacation could be the smartest move for both your mental clarity and business growth.

What is an innovacation and what does it do?

An innovacation acts like a creativity reset, pushing our brains beyond the usual grind and into fresh, idea-generating territory. According to Farina, new experiences activate the brain’s “novelty center,” stimulating learning, memory and neuroplasticity, which support creativity and innovation. By stepping away from the daily routine, we not only shake off habitual thought patterns but also open our minds to new perspectives and ways of thinking.

Raeanne Lacatena, a trained mental health therapist, certified business coach and Reiki master, finds that even the journey itself can be a source of inspiration. “Some of the best ideas surface during the plane ride to your destination,” she says, explaining how a new environment “forces your brain to adapt…creating new neural pathways to handle the unfamiliar input.” This isn’t merely about relaxation—it’s about resetting how we approach problem-solving and innovation.

Lacatena has seen significant transformations in her mastermind retreats, where participants achieve breakthroughs by combining physical challenges with mental and emotional introspection. She recounts one attendee describing her experience as “10 years of therapy in a weekend.” For Lacatena, innovacations aren’t indulgent escapes; they’re intentional exercises in stretching the mind, body, creativity and a way to foster a unique space where transformative ideas can flourish.

But an innovacation isn’t just a chance to catch your breath—it can be a strategy session in disguise. Stepping away from the endless emails and problem-solving loops gives you space to shake up stale thinking, reconnect with big-picture goals and test out fresh ideas. A new environment nudges your brain toward that elusive mental clarity that’s tough to find in the usual demands of business. The result? You come back recharged, with sharper focus and creative momentum, ready to tackle complex challenges, rally your team and drive your business in exciting new directions.

The ideal setting for creative breakthroughs

A good innovacation isn’t about luxury—it’s about going somewhere that encourages fresh perspectives, reflection and the right kind of mental reset. As Lacatena puts it, “the most important factor is that the destination is new to you.” Think of places that feel inspiring to you, yet grounded: a quiet coastal town, a remote cabin or a lively but laid-back neighborhood in an unfamiliar city. The best settings spark curiosity without overwhelming you, allowing for deep focus and creativity.

What makes these locations effective? Minimal distractions and a balance of novelty and comfort are key. A small, peaceful place where you can enjoy some solitude, explore at your own pace and get out of the daily grind is ideal. Farina recommends prioritizing environments that let you step outside your usual pace.

Set a light structure, but keep space for spontaneity. Allow a mix of intentional time—journaling, brainstorming or simply thinking—and some unscheduled wandering. Take a local hike, walk through the neighborhood or linger in a café. Jonathan Milligan, an online business coach and author of the book series Your Message Matters, takes annual month-long sabbaticals and swears by this approach, saying it’s about getting above the woods and seeing your business from a higher level. The right mix of focus, exploration and quiet moments lets you return with renewed perspective and ideas that feel effortless.

How to maximize your innovacation

To make the most of your innovacation, start by setting a clear intention. Are you aiming to solve a specific challenge or are you there simply to recharge and gather fresh ideas? A loose goal provides direction while allowing space for those spontaneous insights that often arise in a new setting. “I would remind them that they are not leaving their business—they are stepping away from working in their business to work on their business,” Lacatena says. “It’s impossible to read the label from inside the bottle.”

Disconnect from emails and social media to immerse yourself fully in the experience. Bring a notebook or use voice notes to capture ideas as they come, free from the usual interruptions.

Once you’re there, be present in your surroundings. Whether it’s a solo walk, sampling local cuisine or simply observing, the act of being fully present in an unfamiliar place can spark unexpected insights. “Embrace downtime and rest…,” encourages Farina. “Rest is largely misunderstood, especially by high-performing professionals, who often consider it to be a luxury that gets in the way of their productivity. On the contrary, it is during times of rest that the brain processes and consolidates new information, stores memory, and facilitates learning. It’s a critical component in the creative process. When it comes to fostering creativity, the work is actually more like play.”

Lastly, make time for solitude. “Just a few hours of time alone…can help replenish the internal resources that give way to creativity,” Farina suggests. This balance of intention, immersion and quiet reflection will help you return with a fresh perspective and meaningful insights to bring back to your work.

Photo credit: Altrendo Images/Shutterstock