I’d probably want to sleep a little—that’s something we don’t get much of these days! Then, I’d hop on a plane and fly somewhere I haven’t been before to explore for the day. My favorite thing to do is to travel and see new sights that I haven’t seen before. Those experiences mean so much to me and it pushes me to step outside my comfort zone. Every time I go somewhere new I realize how little I’ve seen of this world.

—Jessica Hagen, president and managing partner of Experience Events Group

Related: What the Most Successful People Do on the Weekend

Typically, if I have nothing work-related to do, I try to keep my mind or body engaged in other ways. Whether that’s going to a museum I haven’t been to before, or getting a good workout in, I pretty much always have to be moving and/or learning in some way. Reading books or working DIY projects around the house are always fun as well. Essentially, there’s no such thing as “nothing to do” in my mind.

—Josh Holat, co-founder and chief technology officer, StageBloc

I read and write constantly. Sleeping can be nice. Last Saturday, waking was a question I pondered with my bed and phone for an hour while reading poetry and a biography of Lincoln, tapping out nonsense ideas until I couldn’t take it anymore and bounced outside. I like skipping and walking while inspiring friends into monologues about their visions for different technologies.

—Nancy Hua, CEO of Apptimize

I’ve spent the past year cultivating mindfulness and presence. In the past I would have spent that day figuring out all of the next things I can and should be doing. Now, I like to think that I’d ride my bike along the river, throw a hammock up in a tree, and quite literally “hang out.” I would catch up with old friends, maybe call my grandma, write a poem, you know, the usual. But honestly, I’d probably be thinking about ways to optimize, streamline and crush whatever was most challenging me at that time.

—David Yarus, Founder, JSwipe

Related: Want to Be Successful? Do These 7 Things in Your Spare Time

This article appears in the May 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.