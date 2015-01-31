In this follow-up to his best-selling book The Other Wes Moore, the author resumes his personal story with his time as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

He chronicles his deployment to Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division, followed by his stint as a White House Fellow working as a special assistant to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, his time as an Obama campaigner and also as a Wall Street banker during the financial crisis, a community activist, a best-selling author and a social entrepreneur. Moore writes with candor, insight and humility about his good days and bad days, about rising above doubts, faltering and pushing through, always in search of contentment and comfort with his life’s work.

Moore also shares stories about the people who inspire him, such as Daniel Lubetzky, the CEO of KIND, the company behind the eponymous health bars billed as “the dream snack of foodies with a conscience.” KIND uses social media to spread its brand philosophy and inspire followers to participate in its acts of kindness campaigns.

Of the 10 years covered in the book, Moore concludes that “our greatest work comes from serving others.” Thinking about his life, Moore realizes that “the best decisions I had made… were the ones where I let go of fear and had confidence in myself.” A natural storyteller, Moore’s writing style elevates The Work from a good read to a great book.

by Wes Moore

January

Spiegel & Grau; $25