We can’t be on top of everything all day, every day, right? Right. That’s why there are apps to help us out when we’re feeling a little scrambled. Here are three “easy buttons” for your life:

Sleep Cycle ($0.99)

Some mornings the snooze button gets the best of you. Hey, it happens to all of us. This app will allow your phone to monitor your movements while you sleep and find the optimal time in your slumber cycle to wake you.

Procraster ($4.99)

Rather than a simple to-do list, this productivity app will keep you focused and motivated to whittle away your workload. You’ll select the reason you’re putting off work (My task is too big; I don’t know where to start, etc.), and the app will walk you through the steps to complete your mission.

Keeper (Free)

You’ve got to have a password for everything these days, and if you’re smart, you don’t use the same one each time. If you’re really smart, it’s something impossible to remember, like k7W54s8$3n. This unbreakable vault stores all your codes.