Working parents feel the effects of the U.S. child care crisis and have had to rely on extended family—especially grandparents—to help with child care. A recent index report from KPMG, a Big Four accounting firm, estimates that 1.2 to 1.5 million workers have to shorten working hours or miss work each month because of a lack of affordable child care or insufficient availability of child care.

A growing number of grandparents are giving significant financial assistance to help care for their grandkids, and some have taken on the full “parent” role. These grandparents have to raise their grandkids to create what’s called “grandfamilies.”

More than 2.5 million children in the U.S. are growing up in grandfamilies, according to national advocacy group Generations United’s “2022 State of Grandfamilies Report.” This creates a need for more money for grandparents who are living on a fixed income.

Additionally, grandparents are returning to the workforce due to inflation or because they didn’t save enough for retirement. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the number of individuals over 75 years old who are either working or actively looking for work will grow by 96.5% by 2030.

Read on for tips for grandparents who are heading back into the workforce and what grandparents should consider before applying for a role. Discover some of the most grandparent-friendly workplaces.

Why grandparents are heading back to work

Data from the National Poll on Healthy Aging found that many grandparents support their grandchildren, with 32% saying they have provided financial support in some way in the past year.

Sadie Funk is the national director of The Best Place for Working Parents®, with 1,400 businesses in its national network. “We know that 73% of the American workforce are caregivers…. We know that 1.3 million grandparents are still in the workforce to really support grandchildren under the age of 18, and four in 10 grandparents are working,” says Funk.

Grandparent-friendly workplaces and what they offer

Grandparents who are job searching should consider several factors about a company to ensure it meets their needs. The most grandparent-friendly workplaces offer:

Grandparent leave, provided by companies including Fannie Mae, Booking.com and SentinelOne. Grandparent leave affords grandparents time off to help care for their grandchildren or to tend to other family matters.

Flexible working conditions and arrangements, which include remote work, flexible hours and shorter workweeks that let grandparents work and earn money in a way that doesn’t significantly inconvenience their lives.

A supportive culture, such as age-inclusive policies that value diverse experiences and create an environment for workers of all ages to thrive. A supportive workplace culture builds strong teams and creates more engagement.

Opportunities for growth and advancement, such as attainable opportunities for raises, promotions and skills training programs that allow them to learn new skills.

“When we think about what policies can support them [grandparents], things like flexibility, the opportunity to be present… remote work: those are relatively low-cost solutions that can have big benefits for business or big benefits for the working parent or grandparent, and also help those companies that are choosing to provide those benefits really compete when it comes to both attracting and retaining top talent,” says Funk.

Nicole Van Valen is a human resources professional with doctorate-level studies in organizational leadership and a specialization in human resources. “Generational strength starts from the top, from the leadership. So I emphasize how leaders can leverage the unique strengths that each generation has from the wisdom of the boomers to the innovation of millennials and Gen Z. So we want to make sure that we’re fostering inclusivity regardless of age. We want to take a look at… what can we provide to them to make sure that they are able to add value to the workforce?” Valen says.

What grandparents should consider before applying

Going back to work can be challenging for grandparents, especially after a long period of not being employed. When applying to a company, grandparents should consider their core values and goals, the schedule being offered, flexible policies, family-friendly environments and, of course, the pay.

Grandparents should also consider the positive and negative impacts on their mental health that may ensue due to working again. “Sometimes coming out of work initially and even entering retirement—sometimes the downtime can contribute to… physical effects or a sense of dullness or lack of motivation in life,” says clinical psychologist Melissa Boyd, Psy.D. “And so reentering the workforce, especially when there’s some flexibility in work hours… it can definitely add a sense of purpose. It can also add a sense of connection.”

Dominique Pritchett, Psy.D, a doctor of psychology and a licensed clinical social worker, says grandparents reentering the workforce may face ageism and an assumption about their skills, adaptabilities or even energy level.

“When they’re [grandparents] already facing barriers off the bat, that in turn starts messing with their psyche… their confidence can shift, and with so many moving parts, whether it’s ageism, technical barriers, physical demands, managing the responsibilities… we see mental health shifts, [and a] decrease in confidence,” Pritchett says.

She notes that grandparents should consider workplaces that allow them to ease into the job and that offer specific training programs, such as ERGs, that encourage older adults to come back into the workforce.

Tips for grandparents reentering the workforce

If you’re a grandparent who’s going back to work, there are things you can do to help your transition and find the kind of work you’re looking for. Some tips to consider include:

Updating your resume is an important first step, and plenty of training or AI tools are available to help you create an effective resume.

Refreshing your skills through training programs can help you land a better job, and these programs are available online and affordable.

Set boundaries on the type of job you’ll apply for, the pay you’ll accept, the working conditions that make you stay or go and the work hours you’ll work.

“Be very clear about what your skill set is. Be very clear about what your talent and knowledge base is in the area in which you want to reenter the workforce,” says Delmar Johnson, CEO of HR Brain for Hire and a human resources professional with 30 years of experience.

“What are those career goals if you’re transitioning back into the workplace?,” Johnson adds. She recommends reflecting on what your next role will look like, taking the type of industry and position, as well as the flexibility level you need, into consideration.

Grandparents on the precipice of job hunting and going back to work should use the tips above to ensure they are knowledgeable about the situations and workplaces they will be returning to. This will help set them up for success in their next chapter of life.

Photo courtesy of Ground Picture/Shutterstock