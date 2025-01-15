Former Paramount Pictures President David Paul Kirkpatrick Shares How to Tell a Good Story

Chatting with David Paul Kirkpatrick is similar to being captivated by a bingeable Netflix series. It doesn’t matter if you’re sipping cappuccino across from him in a café or perched in a tiny virtual Zoom square, the entertainment value is always bubbling under the surface, waiting for an opportunity to deliver a laugh or make a connection.

As a script reader for MGM studios, then later as president of production at both Walt Disney Pictures and Touchstone Pictures, and ultimately as president of Paramount Pictures, Kirkpatrick developed an expertise for spotting and telling a great story—a skill that served him well in executive roles, too. He estimates reading more than 80,000 scripts during those years, plucking some of Hollywood’s most beloved and iconic films from the pile along the way. He shepherded several award-winning films into creation, including Ordinary People and Terms of Endearment, blockbusters Top Gun and The Hunt for Red October and franchises including Indiana Jones and Star Trek. By 2006, The New York Times had dubbed him a “kingmaker.”

It’s true that his career experience has given him incredible material to work with. But what elevates Kirkpatrick’s storytelling ability—and other movie legends like him—is his knack for forging entertainment from the seemingly innocuous and mundane moments of everyday life.

The same masterful storytelling techniques that create onscreen magic have practical applications for the workplace and the dinner table. In fact, it’s often the most tedious and dreaded tasks, like afternoon conference calls and data-heavy presentations, that deserve a dose of captivating storytelling the most.

A good story in three acts

Avid movie watchers know the “three-act structure” by heart, even if they don’t know it by name. Almost every great film opens with something going wrong that propels a character into motion, followed by even more things going wrong and, just when all appears to be lost, the character finds their way out (or doesn’t). It’s a simple undulating plot structure that hooks the viewer with tantalizing uncertainty and, if done well, reels them in for more until the final payoff.

The beauty of this model is that it translates to almost any medium. It’s the backbone to great jokes and the scaffolding for viral TED Talks, but it can also be potent fuel for watercooler banter and sales pitches. Positioning challenges within a narrative framework leaves room for triumph and a clear vision for how to overcome the perennial challenges of being a leader.

“Over the years, I got new programs approved, new buildings built and new divisions started by weaving narratives into presentations,” Kirkpatrick says. “Open with a question, wrap it around a story and hit it home with a satisfying resolve.”

For executives and entrepreneurs launching startups and leading companies within today’s economic landscape, this story architecture provides the one thing that consistently tested well and delivered high audience ratings for Kirkpatrick’s projects: hope.

“The promise of the three-act structure is that order will be restored,” he says. “That’s what really good storytelling does. It leaves us with hope.”

Connection begins with relatability

When Kirkpatrick walked into a meeting as a studio executive, he knew his job title would create immediate resistance from the writers, producers, directors and actors who saw him as a “Hollywood suit.” The talent behind films had ideals about what the story should communicate, but it was his job to keep them on task, on time and, above all, on budget. To combat that friction, he built a habit of entering every meeting with a personal anecdote, even if it was just a quirky coincidence that happened to him on his way up the elevator.

“I would tell a story that was real and authentic, so they would see I was a human,” he says. “If I’m selling, I’m going to set up a story about myself right away, so that I can connect with my buyer, so they can understand who I am and trust me. Story is the great leveler. There is no better bridge than an emotional connection between two people in a story.”

Michael Eisner, Kirkpatrick’s mentor for many years and the former chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, once shared with Kirkpatrick that what audiences really want from a movie is to be transported, saying, “Storytelling is about traveling, but emotion is the ticket.” That tenet has become a cornerstone for how Kirkpatrick views the power of story and its ability to connect people across demographics and locations.

“They’ll never forget you if you can tell them a story that moves them emotionally,” Kirkpatrick says.

Why your stories matter

Many of the films within Kirkpatrick’s purview created a lasting and meaningful impact on people. The Little Mermaid and Father of the Bride in particular have become generation-spanning fan favorites. In Kirkpatrick’s eyes, they also helped younger generations use their voice in new ways.

“I have found over the years in entertaining millions of people that, when people come into that little crystalline cocoon of two hours, they can leave refreshed because they are able to see something different for themselves,” Kirkpatrick says.

This is the power of story both on and off screen. It can spark social change, weave an enduring cultural tapestry and help spiritual wanderers derive meaning from their lives. If nothing else, they make inescapable Zoom calls bearable.

“We are wired to tell stories,” Kirkpatrick says. “It’s the human language.”

Kirkpatrick’s 7 tips for boosting your storytelling ability

1. Choose your adjectives and nouns carefully.

When working at Disney, Kirkpatrick learned from the parks that it was never a “zoo”; it was a “kingdom.” It was never a “place”; it was a “land” or “world.” Word replacements can make or break a story.

2. Find the connection point.

What matters to your audience? Identifying the deeper meaning of your story will create value for your listener and build connection.

3. Remember that everything is entertainment.

Don’t assume data and performance can’t mix. Be playful when appropriate and utilize metaphor when possible. Even PowerPoint decks need “juice.”

4. Workshop your punch line.

Try out your go-to anecdotes on family and friends, and take note of when the emotional moments hit or what descriptive language amped up a laugh. Good storytelling takes practice, and it’s normal for it to take a few tries to get it right.

5. Listen to your own story.

Record yourself reading your first draft or leverage AI tools like ElevenLabs to create audio versions of your writing. Kirkpatrick does this with each draft cycle to notice blind spots that need polishing or plot structures that need tweaking.

6. Follow your flow.

For Kirkpatrick, 4 a.m. is his golden hour for creativity. Scour your calendar for your most distraction-free window and protect it ruthlessly.

7. Lean into your community.

Find others who can help and inspire. Kirkpatrick now runs Story Summit, a school that connects seasoned mentors with promising emerging writers to provide support while helping students grow their storytelling craft. Writing is a solo activity, but it’s much more productive and enjoyable when it happens in community.

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2025 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo courtesy of David Paul Kirkpatrick