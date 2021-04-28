The SUCCESS Line Episode 04: Market the Destination with Xandrine
Xandrine works with other women to help them realize their full potential, but there are a lot of avenues that can take. This is a problem many people face when starting on the entrepreneurship journey: we have many skills, but how do they fit together into a package that presents value to potential customers?
If you love the SUCCESS Line podcast, let us know! Please rate and review our show, and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes!
Leave a Comment