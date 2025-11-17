In an era where big tech companies are tightening their grip on digital content, two entrepreneurs are championing a different vision. Ben Richardson and Alberto Betella—co-founders of podcast hosting company RSS.com—are on a mission to democratize podcasting and innovate within the industry. Their approach? Leveraging Really Simple Syndication (RSS) technology, which they describe as often overlooked but powerful.

But what exactly is RSS technology? According to the co-founders, RSS is a standardized system for distributing content online. It allows users to access updates to websites, blogs, podcasts and other online content in a standardized, computer-readable format.

The entrepreneurs say RSS feeds are crucial in the world of podcasting. They contain all the information about a podcast—including episode titles, descriptions and the actual audio file locations. This open standard ensures that podcasts can be distributed and accessed across multiple platforms without being locked into any single ecosystem.

The journey to starting RSS.com hasn’t been easy for the co-founders. It began as a side project after Richardson, who is also managing director, acquired the domain in 2013, but getting to where it is now required a leap of faith. “We started it as a side project, so working extra hours was not the challenge,” Betella says. “When you enjoy what you do, the real challenge comes when you decide to leave a steady job and reliable source of income.”

But what makes podcasting so special? “I know of no better way to create a relationship with somebody than to get into podcasting,” Richardson says. “It is more intimate than radio; it’s easier than TV.” The co-founders are banking on this intimacy to drive RSS.com’s growth.

Since launching the first version of RSS.com in 2018, Richardson and Betella have seen their leap of faith pay off. The company is now actively contributing to innovation in podcasting, recently securing a patent for AI-powered dynamic ad insertion, they say.

“We just recently had that patent approved that allows us to use artificial intelligence in creating new ads at scale that really resound with listeners,” Richardson adds. The co-founders believe this technology could revolutionize podcast monetization, giving creators more opportunities to earn from their content.

As a fairly new company, RSS.com is competing against big players. But Richardson and Betella believe in their mission and the morals and ethics behind it—a mentality that’s at the heart of their company strategy as they strive to innovate alongside industry leaders with deep pockets and established ecosystems.

Despite its ambitious goals, RSS.com operates with a lean team of under 20 people spread across two continents, according to the co-founders. They actually consider this compact size to be a strength, allowing them to stay agile and responsive within such a fast-paced industry.

Looking to the future, the entrepreneurs are optimistic. “Podcasting is rapidly gaining audience share compared to radio at an impressive rate,” Richardson says. This growth is bringing along advertising revenue at an accelerated pace worldwide.

RSS.com and its commitment to open standards and creator empowerment stands out in an industry where content distribution is increasingly controlled by a few powerful players, the co-founders say. RSS technology ensures that podcasters maintain ownership and control over their content, allowing for wide distribution without being beholden to any single platform. Richardson and Betella want RSS.com to lead the revolution in content creation that’s open and accessible to all—one podcast at a time.