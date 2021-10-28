The Future of Cryptocurrency Payment Processing

In May 2021, the cryptocurrency market cap pushed above the $2 trillion mark, with Bitcoin alone totaling more than $14 billion in daily transactions at its peak. And yet, many merchants are still reluctant to offer crypto-based payment options to their customers. Is it due to fear, lack of knowledge, or a perceived lack of access?

Our Success spotlight features CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher to explain how his company is making life easier, and more profitable, for the merchants accepting crypto payments and for the customers eager to spend it.

