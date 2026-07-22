The Business Lesson From YouTube’s TV Takeover

It’s a Wednesday night. You drop onto the couch and grab the remote. You don’t open a cable guide. You don’t scroll through hundreds of Netflix posters. You open YouTube and go straight to a creator you trust.

Millions of people made that exact choice this year, and it rewrote the leaderboard entirely.

Nielsen reported that YouTube captured 13.4% of all U.S. television viewing in April 2026, holding its position as the country’s top media distributor for over a year running. Netflix, long treated as the streaming king, has cooled; its share sits at 7.8% of TV, down a full point from the platform-record 8.8% it hit in mid-2025.

When YouTube first posted that lead in Nielsen’s rankings in 2025, the platform commanded more TV time than any streaming service on earth.

The lesson for entrepreneurs lies in who owns the relationship with the customer. YouTube’s global takeover teaches us that the companies winning today build a loyal community first.

Netflix vs. YouTube

Netflix and YouTube grew up on opposite theories of how content works.

Netflix is a modern gatekeeper. A group of executives decides what gets made, spends heavily to produce it and rents your attention title by title. When your favorite show ends, so does the relationship.

YouTube inverted that model. It handed the tools to millions of creators and let audiences decide who deserved their time. Viewers don’t subscribe to a network. They subscribe to a person.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan made the point plainly in his 2025 Cannes Lions keynote . “Today, YouTube is the epicenter of culture,” he said. He credited creators’ influence to “the relationships they build with their communities of ride-or-die fans,” adding: “These fandoms don’t just follow culture. They shape it.”

That’s the difference.

A studio like Netflix buys attention, but a creator earns belonging. Belonging is far harder to disrupt because no competitor can outbid a relationship the audience actually values.

Newsletters, Podcasts & Personal Brands

Once you see the pattern in YouTube’s takeover, you notice it everywhere.

Podcasts are the loudest example. Alex Cooper built Call Her Daddy into a fandom she named the “Daddy Gang,” then signed a reported $125 million deal with SiriusXM. The audience she owned became the asset the network paid to reach.

Newsletters tell the same story. After a 2022 layoff at Meta, Emily Sundberg started a Substack called Feed Me . By 2025, it was a seven-figure, one-person media business. Her secret? Closeness to her community.

Creator Spotlight’s 2025 monetization report found that creators who “own their audience,” meaning they hold the email addresses, are 2.7x more likely to earn $31k or more than those who are fully platform-dependent.

Community Wins All

For decades, the path to growth ran through someone else’s hands. You pitched investors, courted a publisher or waited for a distributor to say yes.

That order is now flipped.

When you build community first, you arrive at every negotiation with proof instead of a promise. Partners and investors don’t have to gamble on whether people will show up because they can already see the crowd. That trust you’ve earned becomes leverage you can spend.

Formats change, algorithms shift and ad rates fall, but a direct relationship with the people you serve is the one asset none of those forces can take away.

A solo founder with 3,000 engaged email subscribers now holds something a venture-backed startup with a million anonymous impressions can’t buy: permission to show up in someone’s life and be welcomed.

The Golden Opportunity

YouTube didn’t beat Netflix in viewership because it had the biggest content library. It won because creators built relationships that people wanted to return to.

That’s the golden opportunity for every business today. Build trust before you chase scale, and you’ll lead a community that keeps coming back.

Start this week with three moves:

Show up on a rhythm: Consistency sets the expectation that earns trust. One useful email a week your audience can count on beats a viral post they forget by morning.

Talk with people: Reply to comments. Answer DMs. Ask what your audience is stuck on, then make exactly that. Closeness compounds.

Give before you ask: Help people before you try to sell anything. When it’s time to make an offer, you’re talking to people who already know and trust you.

Millions of creators proved that people come back for relationships, not just content. Businesses that follow the same pattern by showing up, helping first and earning trust over time will have the best chance to grow.

That’s how YouTube beat Netflix, and it’s how any business can build an advantage that lasts.

Featured image from Hamara/Shutterstock