This weekend, two movies made by YouTubers outgrossed Star Wars at the box office. Not sequels. Not franchise reboots. Original films from first-time directors who built their entire careers on the internet, one video at a time.

Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons (known online as Kane Pixels), opened to a reported $81.5 million domestically in its first weekend—the largest opening in A24 history, shattering every record the studio had set in 32 years. The film cost $10 million to make. Obsession, from 26-year-old Curry Barker, has turned a $750,000 budget into over $100 million worldwide. Focus Features called it the first film since 1982 to grow its box office in back-to-back weekends.

Hollywood is scrambling. But here’s the thing: The real story isn’t about movies at all.

Your Audience Is Your Unfair Advantage

Parsons didn’t show up to a pitch meeting with a polished deck. He spent four years posting short horror films on YouTube as a teenager, building 3 million followers who were obsessed with his work before A24 ever entered the picture. By the time the studio came calling, his audience had already validated the concept, refined his style through millions of hours of engagement and turned themselves into a marketing engine no studio budget could replicate.

Curry Barker’s path was even more scrappy. He and his collaborator Cooper Tomlinson built a million-subscriber YouTube comedy channel, then self-released their first horror feature, Milk & Serial, directly on YouTube for free in 2024, on a budget of $800. When Obsession premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, production companies got into a bidding war for it. Not because Barker had industry connections. Because he already had proof.

This is the pattern worth studying. Not the box office numbers. The sequence that produced them.

Build in Public Before You Build the Product

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures co-chair Michael De Luca put it plainly at an industry conference last weekend. Creators like Parsons, he said in a recent panel session , are “in a dialogue with their audience from the word ‘go.’” Their subscribers have direct input in every iteration. “By the time you get to the movie,” he said, “they’ve had a billion test screenings.”

That’s not a metaphor. That’s a business model.

The traditional path looks like this: idea → build → launch → hope for traction. The audience-first path inverts it: share the work in progress → let audience response shape the product → launch to people who already want it.

Every piece of feedback Parsons got on a YouTube video was a free focus group. Every comment Barker’s channel attracted was a signal about what his audience actually responded to. They didn’t need market research budgets. The internet gave it to them for free.

You don’t have to be making horror films for this principle to apply to your business. It works for coaches, consultants, SaaS founders, service providers and anyone building anything that requires someone to eventually choose them over an alternative.

The Long Game Most People Quit Before It Pays Off

Here’s what the headlines bury: Neither of these stories was an overnight success.

Parsons started posting to YouTube at age 9 or 10. He began the Backrooms series in early 2022, three years before A24 came aboard. Barker and Tomlinson ground through years of sketch comedy before pivoting to horror, making a feature for $800 before anyone outside their subscriber base had heard of them. The “overnight” part of these overnight success stories is a highlight reel of years of invisible work.

The creator economy, valued at roughly $200 billion globally in 2025 and growing at a compound annual rate of 22.7%, is full of people who started. Far fewer stayed. Research from Circle’s 2026 Trends Report found that 56% of successful creators launched their communities only in the past two years, but that doesn’t mean they were new to building. It means they reached traction after years of iteration.

The audience-first strategy only works if you’re still standing when the compound interest kicks in. Most people underestimate how long the middle is.

3 Moves That Separate Builders Who Break Through

The YouTube-to-Hollywood phenomenon isn’t random. Looking at how both Parsons and Barker built their businesses, three strategic moves stand out, and they’re moves any founder or solopreneur can use.

Move 1: Pick a lane narrow enough to own

Parsons didn’t try to make general horror. He made a specific type of atmospheric, analog-era found footage content about one internet myth. Barker didn’t start with a wide-appeal comedy channel. He built a niche comedy-horror hybrid with a distinctive tone. Specificity isn’t a limitation. It’s the mechanism by which you become someone’s favorite instead of everyone’s option.

Move 2: Treat your early work as research, not output

Barker has said that editing his own films is “crucial to [his] process” because it lets him “discover things [he] may not have even discovered on set.” That mindset—treating every piece of work as a source of information about what’s working—is the opposite of the founder trap of shipping and moving on. Your early work isn’t your portfolio. It’s your data.

Move 3: Don’t wait for permission to launch

Barker self-released Milk & Serial on YouTube for free before any distributor was interested. That single decision, to publish rather than wait, created the track record that got Obsession into Toronto, which got it in front of Focus Features and Blumhouse. The permission you’re waiting for rarely comes before you’ve demonstrated you don’t need it.

So What Does This Mean for You?

You don’t need a movie deal to apply this. You need a platform, a specific point of view and the discipline to show up consistently before the numbers justify it.

The creator economy data makes this more urgent, not less. According to Circle’s 2026 research , 32% of creators cite declining social reach as a major strategic concern, meaning the window for organic audience-building is narrowing on some platforms and widening on others. The founders who win the next decade are the ones who are building owned audiences right now, not renting attention from platforms they don’t control.

Start with one question: Where can you publish work-in-progress that would attract the exact people you want to eventually serve? Not polished work. Not finished products. The actual process of building, thinking and solving the problems your audience has. That’s where the relationship starts. That’s where Parsons and Barker started. They just didn’t know it would end at the box office.

The audience was always the asset. Everything else—the deal, the distribution, the success—came after.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock