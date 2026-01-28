The Brand Move Apple, Duolingo, and Lego Refuse

There’s always a new rule businesses are told to follow. Be on this platform. Sound like this brand. Move faster. Refresh everything.

Ignore the rule and you risk looking outdated. Follow it too closely and you risk losing your core brand. Most companies don’t feel like they have a choice. They react. They adjust. They chase viral topics.

Over time, the brand starts to feel scattered. A handful of companies, however, seem strangely unaffected by the noise.

Apple, Duolingo, and Lego operate in different industries, serve different audiences and use different tools. Yet they share a pattern in how they grow, make decisions and respond to pressure.

The Hidden Cost Of Trend Chasing

Trend-driven marketing looks smart in the short term because it signals relevance, buys attention and spikes engagement, but it creates fragmentation.

According to a 2023 report from Deloitte, companies that constantly shift brand strategy struggle more with customer trust and internal alignment than those with a clearly defined long-term vision. “When everything is urgent, nothing is strategic,” branding expert Marty Neumeier said.

Apple, Duolingo and Lego have taken that idea seriously.

Apple: Innovation Without Identity Drift

Apple is often seen as a trendsetter, but internally, the company operates with extreme discipline.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is “not interested in being first” but in being “the best.” That mindset explains why Apple ignores short-lived tech fads while refining a tight ecosystem of products.

Despite entering new categories like wearables and services, Apple’s core brand promise hasn’t changed: intuitive design, privacy-forward technology and seamless user experience.

Apple refused to chase novelty when it didn’t serve the brand.

Duolingo: A Personality With Purpose

Duolingo’s owl is one of the most recognizable brand mascots on social media.

CEO Luis von Ahn explained that Duolingo’s marketing works because it aligns with the product’s mission: making education accessible and engaging.

Duolingo surpassed 83 million monthly active users in 2024, with revenue up 44% year over year, according to its shareholder report.

A strong brand voice works when it supports a clear value proposition.

Duolingo refused to water down its voice to chase trends. They participate in internet culture without letting it define the brand.

Lego: Less Is More

Lego is one of the most studied turnaround stories in modern business. After near-bankruptcy in the early 2000s, the company rebuilt by narrowing its focus.

According to a 2020 Harvard Business School case study, former CEO Jørgen Vig Knudstorp shared that the company stopped asking, “What else can we make?” and started asking, “What do children actually need from us?”

That led to fewer product lines, stronger storytelling and deeper customer loyalty. Lego reported over $9 billion in sales in 2023 and “record revenue and operating profit” in 2024.

Lego refused to complicate what customers already valued.

The Competitive Advantage

Apple, Duolingo, and Lego share three habits leaders can apply right away.

1. Protect brand consistency: Strong brands don’t reinvent their message every quarter. They evolve within clear boundaries.

2. Put customers first, not algorithms: Platform trends change. These companies optimize for trust, not attention spikes.

3. Lead with long-term thinking: If a trend doesn’t serve the mission, it’s ignored. As marketing scholar Byron Sharp noted, consistency is one of the strongest drivers of brand growth.

The smartest move leaders can make is deciding what not to chase.

Apple, Duolingo, and Lego prove that when a brand is clear on who it serves and why it exists, growth naturally follows.

Featured image by Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com