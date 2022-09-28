The Best Virtual Therapy Platforms in 2022

Virtual counseling provides the most convenient and accessible therapy for individuals, couples, seniors and parents in need. In fact, most patients prefer remote therapy to in-office visits with a clinician. The best virtual therapy platforms provide the same level of specialized care and counseling as a traditional office visit would.

That is because you will have access to therapists from around the country—each with a unique specialty, background and personality to suit you. Of course, therapy services differ between seniors, couples, singles and teens. They also differ among those dealing with anxiety, anger, trauma or marital issues. From your input, top virtual therapy platforms learn who you are and what you need, and then match you to the most qualified and caring provider available in the nation.

Let’s look at some of the best virtual therapy platforms to date.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp knew the benefits of remote therapy long before pandemic shutdowns made it essential. Founded in 2013, they’ve developed the most comprehensive virtual therapy platform available today. With more than 27,000 mental wellness therapists to assist, BetterHelp matches you to the right counselor for nearly any mental health need. Just as importantly, they have created perhaps the most intuitive remote counseling interface available. From teens to seniors, anyone will find it easy to receive care quickly and when needed most.

Plus, BetterHelp provides you with only the most qualified and caring counselors. Each therapist holds a Master’s Degree or higher and is certified by their state with at least 1,000 hours of professional experience. As the world’s largest virtual therapy service, BetterHelp has provided more than 3 million couples, teens, and adults in need with mental health and well-being counseling. While insurance coverage will depend upon your provider (Medicare and Medicaid are not accepted), BetterHelp offers financial assistance programs.

Talkspace

Founded in 2012, Talkspace likewise has had the time and opportunity to develop extensive services in an easy-to-use platform. Talkspace can match you with the best therapist to meet your needs even on the same day. That includes therapists to help you through depression, anxiety, substance use, stress, relationships, PTSD, and more. It’s also great for families and teens starting at only 13-years-old.

Talkspace also has the benefit of having psychiatrists on their team. This means that they can assist you in managing your prescription medications. They will also connect you with psychiatric services in your state should you require a prescription. As with other virtual therapy platforms, Talkspace cannot accept Medicare or Medicaid. It does, however, partner with a robust network of insurance providers across the country.

Teen Counseling

We’ve all noticed that teen anxiety has increased in recent years, and the CDC verifies this trend. This heightened anxiety often leads to depression, suicidal ideation and even self harm. Stress caused by bullying both online and off, sexual changes, and global factors beyond their control such as the pandemic and climate change have compounded this anxiety. And, of course, teens also face the normal worries over grades, future work and college admission.

Teen Counseling, offered by BetterHelp, focuses exclusively on teens and the unique stress, anxiety, depression and other issues you may face. With the help and approval of a parent, a teen will have access to the help and privacy you need to feel safe. Teen counseling makes more than 4000 therapists available. Most importantly, each specializes in teen counseling with at least 3 years and 2000 hours of experience.

ReGain

Like your career, relationships can be rewarding but take work. When a problem arises, you can’t very well go to human resources or your manager. We often lean on friends. They usually mean well, but they bring personal biases. They also bring a personal relationship with both you and your partner which may prevent them even unconsciously from providing the best assistance.

For couples seeking remote counseling either together or individually, Regain is always there for you. Each of their counselors specialize in couples therapy with at least three years and 1,000 hours of experience. As with most remote therapy apps, you will be matched with the licensed therapist who best meets your issues and needs. And if you choose individual therapy in your private room, you can always invite your partner in for later sessions.

Pride Counseling

When a need grows suddenly, often the infrastructure needed to support it lags behind. And as the fastest growing demographic in America, the LGBTQ+ community faces a complex lack in support systems, counseling and overall understanding. For many, the result includes feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression. Even common issues such as work stress, unemployment anxiety or relationship issues may be misunderstood by others. That makes finding safe, understanding care difficult.

If you seek remote therapy specialized for the LGBTQ+ experience, make Pride Counseling your first and likely last stop. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning matters unique to you can be discussed safely and comfortably. Each therapist brings more than three years and 2,000 hours of qualified, hands-on experience specializing in the issues you encounter.

Faithful Counseling

Christians need care to work through the same issues of grief, marital conflict and anxiety as anyone else. But many of the faithful approach personal problems from a religious worldview that does not fit with other forms of therapy. Like seniors, the LGBTQ+ community, or others, Christians of all denominations share a common bond while having unique values, personalities and experiences.

Faithful Counseling provides the same level of professional care as other platforms. But it connects patients of faith with counselors who provide faith-based counseling. Prayer and biblical wisdom can play a role in your therapy whether working through anxiety, grief, depression or other mental health issues. This added comfort, along with the expertise offered by highly trained and experienced clinicians, provides exactly the help many Christians need and when they need it.

Calmerry

The essence of issues we face sometimes boil down to one need: to feel calm. Not that it means we just want to relax, though that’s nice too! But issues of anger, anxiety, stress, depression, PTSD, grief, sleeping disorders and more each may center around the need for greater calm. And the underlying issues may range from financial stress to past psychological or physical abuse. This is where the Calmerry network of professional counselors want to help.

As with other remote therapy platforms, a brief questionnaire will get you started. You will connect with a licensed mental health professional in your state. Live sessions guide you through your therapy and chat rooms are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Get started toward greater peace, happiness and well-being with Calmerry.