The Best Cities to Launch and Grow Your Business

Maybe you’ve discovered an overlooked solution to a major problem. Maybe you fantasize about being your own boss and setting your own schedule. Maybe you want to leave a legacy. Or maybe you just have a great idea that you can’t stop thinking about.

Whatever your reason for starting a business, you’ll want to think long and hard before putting down roots for your burgeoning company. In entrepreneurship, as in real estate, success often boils down to location, location, location. The best places for starting and growing a business have deep talent pools, a low cost of living coupled with a high quality of life, educational resources, supportive mentors and a welcoming community of creatives and changemakers.

Ready to embark on your entrepreneurial journey? Consider setting up shop in these startup-friendly cities across the country.

Photo courtesy of VisitGreenVilleSC

Greenville, South Carolina

Over the past few decades, thanks to targeted revitalization efforts, Greenville, South Carolina, has transformed from a rundown former mill town to a vibrant, bustling, startup-friendly community. Home to some 72,000 residents, the city punches above its weight when it comes to support for entrepreneurs and, as a result, has become a magnet for new businesses.

Greenville’s comparatively small size allows entrepreneurs to move quickly—here, startups can go from ideation to testing to launch in what feels like no time. And founders don’t have to go it alone either. Organizations like StartupGVL, NextGEN and Village Launch are there to offer support, connections, mentoring and education every step of the way.

Greenville also has a low cost of living, which is a huge perk for cash-strapped entrepreneurs. Workforce development is a major priority; the city’s population is growing, and the region is home to several colleges and universities, so you’ll have no trouble finding employees to help grow and scale your business.

Photo by Dustin McGrew

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

If you’re hoping to reinvent yourself, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the place to be. This community has undergone a pretty dramatic transformation itself—from “Steel City” to “Smart City.” Instead of producing steel, iron and glass, Pittsburgh is now a leader in robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, aerospace, software engineering and other tech industries.

Here, you’ll find a welcoming community of changemakers and innovators who are thriving at work and home, thanks to the city’s low cost of living, abundant green spaces, rich arts scene and strong infrastructure. Pittsburgh also excels when it comes to logistics and location: It’s just a day’s drive from several major metropolitan areas—including Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh also has a built-in talent pool, with nearly 30 colleges and universities in the area—including top-ranked Carnegie Mellon University and University of Pittsburgh. And, when you choose to start or grow your business in Pittsburgh, you’ll be in good company: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta all have offices in this vibrant city.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Woodland, California

Some of the world’s most pressing problems revolve around food, agriculture and health—and it’s going to take innovative, outside-the-box thinkers to solve them. That’s where Woodland, California, comes in. This midsize city, situated just west of Sacramento in California’s Central Valley, is a global hub for startups working on everything from animal-free protein to new drug delivery systems.

In May 2021, through a public-private partnership, the city opened The Lab@AgStart, a shared-used facility designed to help entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground. The space—which features a wet lab, a food lab, coworking space and offices—proved so popular that the city has already expanded it.

In addition, Woodland also offers a high quality of life, family-friendly amenities and easy access to Sacramento International Airport. It’s also relatively affordable by California standards, making it easy to attract and retain the best employees.

Photo by Stephen Cook

Macon, Georgia

Women and people of color have historically been underrepresented in entrepreneurship. Macon, Georgia, is working to change that.

In 2018, NewTown Macon, an independent economic development nonprofit, launched the Downtown Diversity Initiative to support the growth of Black-owned businesses in downtown Macon. The program has been a major success, nearly doubling the number of Black-owned businesses in downtown Macon—from 28 to 53—in just a few years. NewTown Macon also distributes loans and provides entrepreneurial training to women and communities of color to start even more local ventures.

Zooming out, founders of all backgrounds can also take advantage of the city’s affordable cost of living, collaborative workspaces like Crate X and SparkMacon and energizing events like Macon Startup Week. The Middle Georgia Innovation Corridor is also furthering innovation throughout the entire region.

Photo by Dion VanBoekel

Boise, Idaho

Nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boise, Idaho, is quickly establishing itself as one of the nation’s next big tech hubs. Young professionals and entrepreneurs are flocking to Idaho’s capital because of its low cost of living, friendly people, easy access to nature and the promise of work-life balance.

Big-name companies like Micron and Meta are setting up shop here, and Boise startups are being acquired left and right: Intuit bought the time tracking and employee scheduling app TSheets in 2017, for instance, and Equifax bought Kount, a fraud management company, in 2021. Boise’s population is also growing: In 2020, it had more than 235,000 residents, up 14.6% from 2010.

The city also has ample resources for founders, including startup accelerators like Trailhead and Elevate Idaho, and inspirational events like Boise Entrepreneur Week. The Idaho Technology Council, meanwhile, has set a goal of helping 50 Idaho-based companies obtain Series A venture capital to fund future growth.

Photo by Foskett Creative

Tucson, Arizona

Visit Tucson, Arizona, just once and you’ll likely find yourself scrolling LoopNet to find your next commercial property or office space. You wouldn’t be the first, nor the last, entrepreneur to become enamored with this midsize city in the Sonoran Desert. Business owners are regularly attracted by Tucson’s lifestyle, close proximity to Mexico, easy access to major cities, logistical resources and affordable cost of living.

Tucson is on the cutting edge in fields like renewable energy and natural resources, photonics and optics, aerospace and defense, transportation, business services and biosciences—so, no matter what business you’re building, you’re sure to find your niche here.

You’ll have no trouble recruiting either, since the city is home to the University of Arizona and Pima Community College, which produce highly skilled graduates who are ready to hit the ground running. And no matter where you’re at in your entrepreneurial journey, Startup Tucson has resources and programs that can help—from a “Startup 101” class to capital coaching and everything in between.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ready to go full throttle on your new business? Head to Ann Arbor, Michigan. This business-friendly college town in southeast Michigan is home to boundary-pushers who are innovating in a wide variety of industries, from biotechnology to automotives.

The top-ranked University of Michigan creates a robust talent pool, while annual events like a2Tech360 help boost creativity. At the center of the city’s startup community is Ann Arbor SPARK, a nonprofit that’s been supporting entrepreneurs for nearly two decades. Other resources include MI-HQ, Cahoots, the Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College and the University of Michigan’s Center for Entrepreneurship, just to name a few.

In the summer of 2024, this forward-looking city also kicked off an innovative, two-year pilot project that provides monthly, no-strings-attached payments to low-income entrepreneurs. Called Guaranteed Income to Grow Ann Arbor, the program aims to level the playing field for small-business owners.

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2025 issue of SUCCESS® Magazine. Photo courtesy of VisitGreenvilleSC.