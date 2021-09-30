10 Quick Tips to Start Building Your Legacy

1. Talk about it.

Our differences don’t have to divide us. By communicating with one another and being open to shifting perspectives, we can create positive change. Start a conversation today, and keep it going.

2. Reset.

Working from home is great, until it’s not. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or having trouble focusing, get out of the house. Change your environment and work from a coffee shop for the day.

3. Expand your circle.

Whether you realize it or not, you are influenced by the people around you. So spend time with other successful people. This week, make a lunch date with someone whose achievements you admire.

4. Leave it.

Pay attention to what’s working and what’s not. Not every idea you have or project you start will work, but there is no shame in failing if you do it fast.

5. Save up.

Congratulations on deciding to pursue your passion! But before you quit your day job to go solo, you should have six to 12 months of living expenses set aside. Start saving now.

6. Dig deep.

If you want to be an entrepreneur, you have to be able to solve problems—which starts by identifying them. Take time to really observe your environment. What opportunities have you been missing?

7. Be patient.

A meaningful life takes time to achieve. Consider what you want your legacy to be, and keep working hard toward it.

8. Have fun.

Don’t take yourself too seriously as a leader. Create a culture where people, not profit, are the priority. Make sure they know they are special and their work matters.

9. Serve others.

Achievement is not fulfilling in and of itself, but helping someone else succeed is. What can you do to support someone on their journey to becoming the best they can be?

10. Get real.

Ambition is good. Unrealistic expectations are not. You can’t do everything, and that’s OK. Prioritize the tasks on your to-do list: Focus on what will drive results.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.