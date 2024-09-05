How Temptation Bundling Can Help You Change Your Behaviors

Have you ever paired a task you enjoy with one you dread just to get it done faster? Maybe you put on your favorite ‘80s playlist while washing dishes or played a rerun of a classic sitcom while folding laundry. Without knowing it, you might have been utilizing the behavioral strategy of temptation bundling.

This simple strategy taps into a broader psychological principle. Psychologists have long studied the factors that drive or diminish our motivation. Tasks that require effort but offer delayed gratification often feel tedious, while those providing immediate pleasure are easier to start and sustain.

Most people have activities that fall into their “should-do” category—tasks like exercising or studying that are beneficial but require more effort to start. On the other hand, “would do” activities, such as watching TV or enjoying a favorite snack, are naturally more enticing and don’t demand much motivation.

Making ‘should’ activities more enjoyable

Erika Kirgios, Ph.D., assistant professor in the behavioral science department at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, explains that we are easily tempted to do our “would” activities but might struggle to do the “should-do” activities. The idea is that by bundling these activities together—only allowing ourselves to watch that TV show while on the treadmill, for example—we’ll make the less desirable thing more enjoyable and we’ll be more motivated to do it.

She highlights that temptation bundling helps us do more of what we aspire to do and enhances our overall experience. Kirgios explains that temptation bundling isn’t just about getting to do the things you should do, it’s about making those things more enjoyable.

The strategy was first formally recognized by Katy Milkman, Ph.D., the James G. Dinan professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of How to Change: The Science of Getting From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be. In her 2014 study, Milkman coined the term “temptation bundling” and demonstrated its power through experiments with students who paired their workouts with listening to favorite audiobooks.

Temptation bundling versus habit stacking

Milkman says, “A common misconception is that self-reward (i.e., I only let myself enjoy a donut after a workout) is the same as temptation bundling. But, in fact, enjoying a temptation while pursuing a chore is key to a temptation bundle—it’s what allows your chore to become less tedious thanks to the temptation that serves as a distraction.”

This fundamental distinction makes temptation bundling effective—it’s about pairing a pleasurable activity with a task to make it less dull and tiresome, not just about using a reward system.

Another strategy often used for behavior change is habit stacking. Habit stacking, a term popularized by productivity experts like James Clear, author of Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones, involves attaching a new habit to an already-established routine. For example, if you want to start meditating daily, you might decide to do it right after brushing your teeth every morning. While temptation bundling might sound similar to habit stacking, Kirgios explains they’re quite different strategies.

While both habit stacking and temptation bundling aim to make positive behaviors easier to adopt, temptation bundling is more about making an activity fun and motivating yourself to do the task rather than creating sustainable habits.

How to begin temptation bundling

Beyond the gym and household chores, temptation bundling can be applied to many aspects of life. For instance, students might reserve their favorite snacks for study sessions, or professionals might listen to motivational music only when tackling challenging projects.

When creating your temptation bundling, you can start by listing your “should-do” and “would-do” categories. What are some activities you find enjoyable and easy? And what are the tasks you dread starting?

Even small pleasures can be used as part of temptation bundling. Kirgios implements temptation bundling by only lighting her favorite candle when she writes, making the act of starting—which is often the hardest part—something to look forward to.

Temptation bundling isn’t limited to something long-term, like going to the gym. It can also be used for tedious tasks, like doing your taxes, and turns them into enjoyable moments. Creating these positive associations makes the daunting chores feel less like obligations and more like opportunities for something nice.

When temptation bundling doesn’t work

Temptation bundling isn’t foolproof, though. Kirgios cautions that the strategy works best when intrinsic motivation exists to engage in the should-do activity.

“If, for example, everybody in your life is [saying] you need to go to the gym and you really don’t want to, trying [to] temptation [bundle] isn’t going to work,” she says.

Her research also suggests that interruptions can disrupt the effectiveness of temptation bundling. For instance, when students in a study could only access their favorite audiobooks at the gym, a break (like Thanksgiving) could diminish their motivation to return, as the prolonged absence weakened the connection between the gym and the tempting activity.

Since temptation bundling is most successful when there’s already some desire to do an activity, in the absence of this motivation, the appeal of the tempting reward might not be strong enough to sustain the behavior. Therefore, if the activity you dread is deeply unappealing, pairing it with a reward might not be enough. What then? In these cases, breaking the task into smaller, more manageable steps or using a timer to create a sense of urgency might be more effective. Additionally, understanding the root cause of your aversion to the task—whether it’s due to lack of skill, interest or perceived value—can help you find a more productive approach.

But if there is a desire to complete your tasks, temptation bundling offers a creative way to make life’s chores a bit more enjoyable. By thoughtfully pairing things you love with things you dread, even the most tedious tasks can become something to look forward to.

Photo by Pressmaster/Courtesy of Shutterstock