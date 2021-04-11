Take the Quiz: What’s Your Money Mindset?

Although most of us are a combination of multiple money mindsets, you’ll probably notice one or two dominant in your own relationship with money.

The objective here isn’t to judge where you are, but rather to understand the money stories and beliefs you’ve been carrying around with you—and how they’ve shaped your financial present—so you can consciously choose how you’re going to move forward into your financial future.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by simona pilolla 2/Shutterstock