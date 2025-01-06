U.S. Surgeon General Wants Cancer Warning Added to Alcohol Labels

The U.S. surgeon general has called for tougher reforms on alcohol in a new 22-page advisory, highlighting the link between alcohol consumption and cancer. The report includes multiple health recommendations heading into the new year, including a proposal for new health warning labels on alcohol products, similar to the advisory warnings seen on tobacco products.

The stark reality: Alcohol is a major factor in preventable U.S. deaths

Responsible for 20,000 cancer deaths annually, alcohol ranks as a major cause of preventable death in the U.S., says Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Murthy, who has previously pushed for warnings on social media, now says alcohol deserves similar attention. Warning labels on alcohol in the U.S. currently state that pregnant women should avoid drinking due to birth defect risks. The labels also remind consumers that drinking impairs the ability to drive or operate machinery and can lead to serious health problems.

Consuming any amount of alcohol can impact health and increase the risk of cancer. When we drink, acetaldehyde is produced, damaging the body’s cells and boosting hormone levels like estrogen and insulin. These hormones, which act as chemical messengers, can cause cells to divide more frequently, increasing the risk of cancer, according to Cancer Research UK.

Most Americans are unaware of the full risks associated with drinking alcohol, warns the U.S. surgeon general

“The majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” says Murthy, who hopes his latest advisory on the perils of alcohol will empower Americans to make healthier, more informed drinking choices in the new year. These proposed labels aim to fill the knowledge gap in consumption habits, helping all Americans understand the risks involved. While alcohol use has been rising in recent years, those rates are far from the peaks seen in the ’80s and ’90s, as millennials in particular are seeking healthier alternatives at a staggering rate.

Many are embracing Dry January—a temporary pause from alcohol and other vices to greet the new year with clarity and purpose. It’s a moment to reflect, question our indulgence and rediscover the strength in restraint. Taking a short break allows you to establish a new baseline for your habits, potentially reducing consumption and lowering the risks of liver disease, cancer and other health issues later down the line.

U.S. could join global push for alcohol warning labels

Murthy’s latest alcohol recommendations are in line with a worldwide push for reform. In 2018, the World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health set a new standard, with countries worldwide increasing efforts on alcohol labeling. Ireland took the lead, becoming the first to require an explicit cancer warning on all alcohol products, set to take effect in 2026. Canada recently followed suit, updating its packaging guidelines to recommend no more than two drinks per week. Norway is also endorsing new changes while South Korea has had cancer warning labels in place for some alcohol products since 2016.

Though Murthy and advocacy groups are pushing hard for reform, any meaningful change ultimately hinges on congressional approval, which could take considerable time to materialize. What’s more, alcohol lobbyists and manufacturers are sure to mount a vigorous defense of their interests.

Lobby groups representing the beer, wine and liquor industries wield substantial political and economic power in the United States, often donating millions of dollars to safeguard their interests and profits. Between 1998 and 2020, the alcohol industry spent a staggering $541 million on lobbying efforts, according to Movendi, with just four organizations accounting for over half of that spending. This financial firepower allows the alcohol industry to exert significant sway over policymakers and the passage of new health-focused legislation.

Global alcohol stocks plunge following new health warning guidelines

Despite this, strong indications point to the possibility of change ahead. Shares in European and American alcohol companies took a hit following Murthy’s new guidance, casting a shadow over the industry’s future health. Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel’s, saw its stock drop nearly 3%, hitting $37.10, the lowest level since April 2017. Meanwhile, Molson Coors, known for Coors Light, fell 2.7%.

As the surgeon general urges a cultural reckoning with alcohol, the U.S. stands at a crossroads. With the alcohol industry’s deep pockets and entrenched lobbying power, the road to reform is likely to be long and contentious. Still, even the mention of reform is a step forward. The stakes are immense for those determined to maintain alcohol’s dominance, but the ultimate choice will rest with the next generation of consumers—those who may prioritize health and awareness over tradition. With this new guidance, we all have an opportunity to evaluate our routines and strive for more balance in the coming year.

