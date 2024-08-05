Surgeon General Wants Social Media Labeled Like Cigarettes, for Mental Health Concerns

“Mom, can I get a phone? Dad, can I get social media?” (rinse, repeat… multiple times per day). It’s a scenario most parents of teens and preteens can relate to. But, more and more mental health professionals and government representatives are speaking up about the risks to children if the parents decide the answer is “yes.” Furthermore, should social media be regulated?

U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, who wrote an op-ed piece in The New York Times in June, concerning social media and its impact on users thinks so. He called on Congress to pass a bill that would require a warning label on social media. Additionally, Murthy has included social media regulation in his top eight priorities of urgent health concerns while he is Surgeon General.

What’s the harm?

How could social media be in the same category as cigarettes, alcohol and other risky products through the years that have earned this warning? Research has proven consistently that social media is potentially harmful to the mental and emotional health of children and teens. A 2022 study from Pew Research Center found that 95% of young adults between the ages of 13 and 17 use YouTube as well as other social media platforms. Additionally, two-thirds of teenagers use social media every day.

The American Psychological Association shares that while chronological age doesn’t necessarily mean a kid is “ready” for social media challenges, brain development is still occurring through the teen years and early 20s, so some teens are hypersensitive to social feedback that might be skewed on social media by AI content, likes and follower counts, and the absence of well-labeled harmful content. Children are also less likely to have impulse control, so features like infinite scroll and lack of time limits, along with push notifications, can impact their sleep, physical activity and mental wellness. The APA says exposure to bad actors on social media is a problem for young people as well, causing many to ask, should social media be regulated?

Would Surgeon General social media warning labels help?

Warning labels first appeared on tobacco products in 1965 to help raise awareness for consumers of health risks when using the products. Murthy acknowledged in the op-ed that a warning label wouldn’t fix the problem but could be a step in the right direction.

Some states are taking action against social media conglomerates. In March 2024, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed a bill prohibiting children under the age of 14 from having their own social media accounts. The same bill also requires children under the age of 16 to obtain parental consent to have social media accounts and will take effect on January 1, 2025.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to sign legislation that would put a ban on the use of algorithms in children’s feeds. The bill passed at the end of June, making New York the first state to pass a bill that regulates algorithms.

Should social media be regulated?

In order for warning labels to appear on social media, it would take a congressional act, and a timeline for that isn’t clear. If it were to become a requirement, some experts believe that tech companies would challenge social media regulation in court, arguing that it’s an infringement on free speech. Europe has the Digital Services Act to help keep users safe.

Frank Anderson, M.D., Harvard trained psychiatrist, trauma specialist and author of To Be Loved: A Story of Truth, Trauma, and Transformation says it’s an “opportunity” for those with authority in society to take a stand.

“It urges parents, policymakers, technology companies and social media platforms to conduct research and further investigate the impact social media has on our children. This allows parents, schools and those in direct contact with children to make more informed decisions about the amount and kind of social media kids are exposed to,” he says. “It could significantly minimize the harmful effects and maximize the benefits social media can have on the health and well-being of our children.”

Anderson says he hopes the warning takes effect. “When an organization with authority takes a stand and makes a recommendation based on solid research, it can change people’s behavior and have a profound impact on society. We have seen the benefits of this previously with the stance and warnings around cigarette smoking.”

What it won’t solve

Just like people keep smoking even though cigarettes are labeled, children will still use social media, even when it’s to their own detriment. So, should social media be regulated?

“The label may raise temporary awareness of the concerns of being on social media, but that will soon be ignored by most, and it will be business as usual. It is important that more parents be educated about the issues of social media concerning their kids so they know how to handle it, and they can speak to them about how to use their phones and social media in a healthier way,” says Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent, a 501(c)(3) that raises awareness of school bullying and suicide. Smalley and his wife, Laura, started the organization following their 11-year-old son’s tragic death by suicide due to bullying.

“The more we can teach our parents and kids about bullying and the psychological issues of social media, the better off our kids will be. So the warning labels are good for getting the discussion started, but they can’t address the problem without the other pieces of the puzzle,” he adds.

Parents and social media: What parents can do

Smalley’s recommendation that both the government and parents get involved is echoed through researchers’ findings, from those who want to ban phones from schools to those who want to teach kids how to responsibly integrate them into everyday life in a tech-centered society.

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt made waves for his opinions in his book, The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, blaming phones and social media for the rise in teen anxiety and depression. His extreme solution has ignited conversations around the country, and his book has topped The New York Times bestseller list. His solution? No smartphones before high school; no social media until age 16.

Whether parents take Haidt’s approach or another, Anderson has some recommendations for all parents concerned about their children and teens with regard to social media regulation:

Parents should first educate themselves about the pros and cons of social media exposure.

Early on, parents should establish boundaries and set guidelines around social media use and exposure for their children.

Parents should regularly have open and honest discussions with their children about the benefits and harmful effects of social media.

Social media habits and routines should be followed by everyone in the family, the children as well as the parents—“practice what you preach.”

Parents can also keep in close communication with their children’s mental and physical health care providers, from therapists to pediatricians, to stay up to date on researched recommendations. In addition, they can learn about the signs of anxiety and depression, and take steps if they recognize those in their kids. They have their whole lives to explore social media once their brain is fully developed—let’s help them have a healthy journey there.

Photo by AYO Production/Shutterstock.com