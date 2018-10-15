Socializing & “The Love Gene”

Humans are social creatures by nature. Not only does social engagement have positive effects on your health and longevity, but prolonged isolation has been shown to be a greater health hazard than obesity and as strong of a risk factor for early mortality as smoking nearly 15 cigarettes a day. It works right down to the ever-changing genetic level.

When researchers looked at the DNA samples of more than 120 volunteers, they found that when OXT genes (the ones responsible for the “love hormone” oxytocin) were damaged, participants had a harder time recognizing emotional facial expressions, which can impede your ability to form healthy relationships and be more empathetic. Participants were also more likely to be more anxious in their relationships with loved ones.

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

