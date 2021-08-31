Securing the World’s Blockchains Using Bitcoin

Blockchain technology and the world of Bitcoin hold exciting potential for seasoned investors and new traders alike, but the industry is not without its challenges. VeriBlock is changing the way people transact with Bitcoin by introducing unparalleled security and trust. VeriBlock Co-Founder and CTO Max Sanchez joins Kathy Ireland to discuss the company’s innovative Proof of Proof protocol and innovative blockchain solutions.

