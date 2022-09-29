Sean Cannell’s 10 Tips for Succeeding on YouTube

Sean Cannell, CEO of Think Media and co-host of Think Media Podcast, is one of today’s leading online video experts and the world’s most-watched YouTube strategist. After finding quick growth as a “tech YouTuber,” he built a multimillion-dollar online video education company, which he still runs. Cannell is also an international speaker, coach and content creator. His mission is to help 10,000 purpose-driven people create a full-time living with YouTube. Here are Cannell’s top 10 tips for success.

1. Video will grow your business.

Eighty-three percent of marketers use video to increase their qualified leads annually, and 54% of consumers say they want to see more video. Furthermore, 70% of people say they discover new brands or products on YouTube.

2. Just press record.

Fear is normal. Experts estimate that has anxiety regarding public speaking. Getting on camera will feel awkward at first, but you will get more comfortable as you practice.

3. Start with your smartphone.

You don’t need a fancy camera or expensive gear. Today’s smartphones can record professional HD and 4K video—plus, you can easily livestream from your phone to Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

4. Upgrade your audio.

Audio is 50% of video. Improve your videos by investing in a good, affordable microphone such as the Deity Microphones V.Lav.

5. Prior planning prevents poor performance.

Taking the time to outline your videos will speed up your recording and editing process. Use a three-part template of intro, content and call to action to keep organized.

6. Keep up with the latest video trends.

Following trends helps get your videos in front of more eyes. Right now, vertical video is significant on social media. If you want to see an example of how Think Media has incorporated vertical video into our social media strategy, check out our social platforms.

7. Content value outweighs production value.

People care more about the value they take away from your video. Useful information will hold more weight than what kind of camera you filmed with.

8. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Consider empowering a team member or hiring someone to help you with recording and uploading your video content. When you’re ready to level up your production value, start by editing your videos yourself, delegating editing to a team member or using an affordable service such as Fiverr or Vidchops.

9. Lighting will make your videos pop.

Cameras crave light. Avoid shooting in the dark. If it’s daytime, take advantage of natural light. If you want great lighting on demand, check out MountDog’s Softbox Lighting Kit.

10.Subscribe to Think Media on YouTube.

Creating video content is a new skill set that takes time to learn and develop. Every week we post free educational YouTube videos that reveal the latest strategies for growing your business and brand with video.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photos by Shutterstock