When it comes to meeting and conquering the negativity in your life, here is a key question: What can you do, starting today, that will make a difference?

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What can you do when everything has gone wrong? What can you do when you’ve run out of money? What can you do when you don’t feel well? What can you do when it’s all gone sour? What can you do?

Let me give you the broad answer first…

You can do the most remarkable things, no matter what happens. People can do incredible things, unbelievable things, despite the most impossible or disastrous circumstances.

Why can humans do remarkable things? Because they are remarkable. Humans are different than any other creation. When a dog starts with weeds, he winds up with weeds. And the reason is because he’s a dog. But that’s not true with human beings. Humans can turn weeds into gardens.

If something isn’t enough, change it. If something doesn’t suit you, change it.

Humans can turn nothing into something, pennies into fortune and disaster into success. And the reason they can do such remarkable things is because they are remarkable. Try reaching down inside of yourself; you’ll come up with some more of those remarkable human gifts. They’re there, waiting to be discovered and employed.

With those gifts, you can change anything for yourself that you wish to change. And I challenge you to do that because you can change. If you don’t like how something is going for you, change it. If something isn’t enough, change it. If something doesn’t suit you, change it. If something doesn’t please you, change it. If you don’t like how things are, change it! You’re not a tree. You don’t ever have to be the same after today.

If there is one thing to get excited about, it’s your ability to make yourself do the necessary things, to get a desired result, to turn the negative into success. And that’s remarkable.

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This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.