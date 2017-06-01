To be or do anything noteworthy, you have to access the power of optimism―the incredible discipline of living a positive life. It’s an exciting journey, because there’s no telling who or what you could become by embracing such a major life force. At your very best, an optimistic life could take your dreams from desire to reality.

All it takes is the belief that you can do it. Tap into your positivity with these 13 motivating quotes about being an optimist.

Related: How to Train Your Brain for Positive Thinking

1. “Optimism doesn’t wait on facts. It deals with prospects.” ―Norman Cousins

2. “Be fanatically positive and militantly optimistic. If something is not to your liking, change your liking.” ―Rick Steves

3. “No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit.” ―Helen Keller

4. “Optimism is a strategy for making a better future. Because unless you believe that the future can be better, you are unlikely to step up and take responsibility for making it so.”―Noam Chomsky

5. “One of the things I learned the hard way was that it doesn’t pay to get discouraged. Keeping busy and making optimism a way of life can restore your faith in yourself.”―Lucille Ball

6. “An optimist understands that life can be a bumpy road, but at least it is leading somewhere. They learn from mistakes and failures, and are not afraid to fail again.” ―Harvey Mackay

7. “Optimism is a kind of heart stimulant―the digitalis of failure. ―Elbert Hubbard

8. “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” ―John Wooden

9. “Do not anticipate trouble, or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight.” ―Benjamin Franklin

10. “Optimism refuses to believe that the road ends without options.” ―Robert H. Schuller

11. “What is hope but a feeling of optimism, a thought that says things will improve, it won’t always be bleak [and] there’s a way to rise above the present circumstances.” ―Wayne W. Dyer

12. “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” ―Winston Churchill

13. “Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.” ―Martin Luther