In order to turn nothing into something, you’ve got to start with some ideas and imagination. Ideas that become so powerful in your mind and in your consciousness that they seem real to you even before they become tangible. Imagination that is so strong, you can actually see it.

Related: Rohn: You Have the Power to Do Remarkable Things

Make those ideas tangible with these three steps:

1. Imagine all of the possibilities.

One of the reasons for seminars, sermons, lyrics from songs and testimonials of others is to give us an idea of the possibilities, to help us imagine and see the potential.

2. You must believe that what you imagine is possible for you.

Others’ testimonials, such as, “If I can do it, you can do it,” “If I can turn it all around, you can turn it all around” or “If I can change, you can change” often become a support to our belief. And we start believing. First we imagine it’s possible. Second we start to believe that what’s possible is possible for us. We might also believe because of our own testimonial. Your testimonial might say, “If I did it once, I can do it again” or “If it happened for me before, it could very well happen again.”

So those two things together are very powerful. Now, we do not have actual substance yet. But it is very close.

3. Go to work to make it real.

You go to work to make it an enterprise. You go to work to make it an association. You go to work to make it a good marriage. You go to work to make it a movement.

You make it tangible. You make it viable. You breathe life into it and then you construct it. That is such a unique and powerful ability for all of us human beings. Put this to work and start the miracle process today!

Related: Rohn: How to Turn Your Ideas Into Action

Excerpted from Jim Rohn’s Weekend Event

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.