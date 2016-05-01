I am struck by something that seems to be ever-present and never-ending wherever and whenever the human race is faced with tragedy. I think it can be summed up in a single, simple phrase: “Hope springs eternal.”

What do I mean? Almost immediately springing from the stories of tragedy, we begin to hear of miraculous moments of kindness, compassion, empathy and evidence of the resiliency of the human spirit. In one moment, the world unites and with one gentle, generous hand, reaches out to touch those who have been hurt by devastation.

Kindness is demonstrated by people worldwide who see catastrophe and whose hearts are touched and then act in kindness. We even see and hear of people from all over the world packing their bags and heading to the troubled spots to help. Unusual kindness and compassion springs forth from tragedy.

The strength of the human spirit is demonstrated in a profound way when viewed through tragedy. I am amazed when I hear the stories of human triumph born out of tragedy—amazing stories of the will to survive and the will to help others survive. Stories that quite literally make your eyes tear up as you watch the images of people who have faced death and not only overcome, but helped others do the same. In tragedy we see the strength of the human spirit as we face seemingly overwhelming circumstances and odds.

And hope, that eternal flame that refuses to be extinguished. We find that so many times, hope is born in or made stronger through tragedy. Without tragedy, would there be a need for hope? I believe one of the miracles we will see is people of all nations banding together to triumph and restore people who have lost so much. In light of all of the war and conflict that rages around the globe, this is one candle that will burn brightly: People of all different backgrounds, races, nationalities and religions brought together with a common purpose to survive and triumph—all because of tragedy.

Despite the tragedies that occur, we can be touched and inspired by the acts of kindness born out of these circumstances that bond the human race together, show the strength of the human spirit and give hope of better things to come. Although we are never glad when tragedy visits, we can be aware and seize the opportunity to do good in this world, even in the midst of tragedy.

Yes, hope springs eternal and the will of the human spirit is a miracle.

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.

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