Someone once asked me the question, “How can I have more opportunities come into my life?” It is a good question—but I think my answer might have surprised them a bit.

Related: Rohn: 4 Straightforward Steps to Success

I bypassed the obvious (and necessary) points about hard work, persistence and preparation. They actually were very hard workers. And they had the great attribute of being seekers, on the outlook. So what were they missing?

Attraction—the most valuable point.

I always thought opportunities and success were something you went after. Then I found out that I needed to turn it around. Opportunities and success are not something you go after necessarily but something you attract by becoming an attractive person.

That’s why I teach development of skills. If you can develop your skills, keep refining all the parts of your character and yourself, your health, your relationships so that you become an attractive person—you’ll attract opportunity. Opportunity will probably seek you out. Your reputation will probably precede you and someone will want to do business with you.

All of the possibilities are there by working on the philosophy that success is something you attract.

The key is to continue making yourself a more attractive person by the skills you have, the disciplines you have, the personality you’ve acquired, the character and reputation you have established, the language and speech you use—all of that refinement makes you more attractive.

Personal development is the never-ending chance to improve not only yourself but also to attract opportunities and affect others.

Related: Rohn: Why Personal Development Is Critical to Success

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.