The ability to adapt, endure and rebound from stressful situations, adversity and tragedy helps resilient people recover from events that plunge others into emotional and psychological turmoil. Supported by various studies, Everly, Strouse and McCormack point out that, given the right tools, we can build up our reservoirs of resilience. That’s good to know, but it’s not a game changer; we’ve long known that resilience isn’t genetic but a trait developed and strengthened over time. In Stronger, the authors identify five factors that when combined act as a “resilience magnet”:

1. Believing you can change things for the better (active optimism).

2. Tackling difficult decisions to help you rebound (decisive action).

3. Confronting challenges with honor and integrity (moral compass).

4. Being persistent and determined (relentless tenacity).

5. Seeking support and help from friends and professionals (interpersonal support).

Given the authors’ impressive credentials—Everly is associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Strouse holds a Ph.D. in organizational psychology; and McCormack, a former Navy SEAL, holds doctorates in leadership and clinical psychology—the familiar information may disappoint readers.