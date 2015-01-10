Meetings come in all shapes and sizes. Whether it’s a chance encounter, an informal get-together or an official gathering, the way you interact, react and handle the discussion majorly impacts the results. In his well-organized, thorough and sensible approach to the art of communication, consultant and conversational skills trainer Paul Axtell presents eight strategies that cover everything from choosing a perspective to deciding what matters and who cares.

In Meetings Matter, Axtell bolsters his strategies with core ideas and useful “try this” boxes that simplify how to implement those strategies to improve your professional and personal interactions. Axtell also includes relationship-building exercises, questionnaires and assessments. He tops off this excellent multicourse feast with a handy checklist that boils down the most important points in each chapter.

by Paul Axtell

January

Jackson Creek Press; $24.95