Anyone who has been in a car crash or other accident can understand just how terrifying the experience is—and the sense of anxiety that can follow as victims are left wondering what’s next, how they can provide for their families, or if they will be able to recover fully.

Raleigh car accident lawyer Carl Nagle of Nagle & Associates, P.A. understands the fears those who have been involved in car accidents have and is dedicated to changing the personal injury justice landscape for North Carolinians. With extensive experience in motor vehicle accident law and fighting against insurance companies, Nagle & Associates, P.A. is among the car accident law firms representing Raleigh residents throughout North Carolina.

A Cut Above the Industry Standard

While accident firms generally work hard to advocate for their clients, Nagle & Associates, P.A. stands apart from other law firms in North Carolina—as it’s exclusively focused on motor vehicle accident injuries.

Having a personal injury lawyer is crucial for anyone seeking justice after an accident. Nagle has dedicated his career to those involved in accidents and his team only handles serious injury cases arising from car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and other roadway accidents. This laser-focused approach allows the firm to provide the highest level of service to clients who have experienced the trauma of a motor vehicle accident.

From Insurance Insider to Advocate

The firm’s focus on motor vehicle crash cases is no coincidence; founder Nagle has extensive experience working on the opposite side of the insurance claims process. He began his career in the insurance industry—first as an insurance claims adjuster, then as an attorney for insurance companies—gaining insights that most accident attorneys don’t have.

Nagle’s time working for insurance companies wasn’t just educational—it was eye-opening. While he was passionate about advocating for the vulnerable, he quickly realized the industry’s tactics often worked against those who needed help the most. Determined to make a difference, he left the insurance industry behind, moved to North Carolina, and committed his career to representing individuals in car accidents. Now, he brings insider knowledge to every case he handles, providing his clients with a strategic advantage.

How Nagle & Associates Serves Clients

“For years, I was trained to earn people’s trust and then willfully underpay valid claims. I disliked the job, but my clients benefit daily from my insurance industry experience,” says Nagle. Fueled by what he witnessed, he now fights to protect North Carolinians at their most vulnerable moments. Here’s how:

Compensation Recovery: The firm’s dedication to pursuing justice has paid off professionally and, more importantly, for the firm’s clients—successfully recovering over $750 million for North Carolina crash victims, according to Nagle.

The firm’s dedication to pursuing justice has paid off professionally and, more importantly, for the firm’s clients—successfully recovering over $750 million for North Carolina crash victims, according to Nagle. A Client-Friendly Fee Structure: The firm’s client-focused fee structure sets it apart. While most personal injury firms charge 33.3% of settlements, Nagle & Associates believes this is too high. Instead, they maintain a lower 25% fee to ensure clients receive a greater share of their compensation.

The firm’s client-focused fee structure sets it apart. While most personal injury firms charge 33.3% of settlements, Nagle & Associates believes this is too high. Instead, they maintain a lower 25% fee to ensure clients receive a greater share of their compensation. Legal Expertise and Accessibility: Nagle & Associates combines deep legal knowledge with a commitment to accessibility for North Carolinians. Nagle, author of North Carolina Auto Accident & Insurance Law, equips crash victims with the knowledge to navigate the insurance claims and the legal processes. By empowering clients with information, the firm helps them better advocate for themselves.

Nagle & Associates combines deep legal knowledge with a commitment to accessibility for North Carolinians. Nagle, author of North Carolina Auto Accident & Insurance Law, equips crash victims with the knowledge to navigate the insurance claims and the legal processes. By empowering clients with information, the firm helps them better advocate for themselves. A Statewide Presence with Experienced Professionals: The firm has several offices across the state to better serve North Carolinians where they are. Its legal team currently includes three licensed claims adjusters and two retired North Carolina State Troopers.

While mere monetary payments cannot provide the peace of mind lost following an accident, it is a step in the right direction for restoring justice. Nagle & Associates is committed to taking that step hand-in-hand with its clients.