Power in Her Purpose: 5 Empowered Women in Leadership

Let’s face it: Female empowerment isn’t just a trending topic. It’s a powerful movement that’s reshaping how we lead, connect, and make an impact in the workplace and at home. Women are now stepping up in every industry, not only as top performers but also as changemakers and innovators. And in real estate in particular, we’re seeing some of the most impressive examples of what happens when women lead with both strength and heart.

That’s why, here at SUCCESS Enterprises, we’re making a concerted effort to change the way we perceive “success” throughout our content and community. Our goal is to showcase what people are doing to make a difference in their surroundings—no matter where they started or what hurdles they may have overcome.

As professional journalists who value the art of storytelling, we look forward to honoring entrepreneurial spirits in every issue. As an extension of our popular Women of Influence program, we thought it would be appropriate to highlight some of the most inspiring females who are making waves in their respective businesses again this month. From mentorship to mission-driven work, these powerhouse professionals are not only scaling their businesses but also lifting others as they rise.

We all have a story that’s meant to be told—so let the world hear it.

Why female leadership matters

According to the National Association of Realtors 2024 Member Profile, women now represent more than 60% of Realtors in the U.S., a testament to their growing influence in the real estate industry. However, there’s still room for more women to step into leadership roles. A 2019 analysis from McKinsey & Company also showed that companies with the most gender-diverse executive leadership are 25% more likely to outperform competitors with the least gender diversity. This suggests that promoting women into leadership positions is not only the right choice but also a smart business strategy for success.

SUCCESS, which is led by an all-woman leadership team, knows the importance of honoring women in prominent roles who are setting a standard for inclusivity and innovation. Our publication is known for acknowledging strong, influential women in every issue, along with their male peers who support their wins. As a result, our team is determined to foster an environment where female professionals can thrive and lead.

Through initiatives like the Women’s Impact Network, SUCCESS’ parent company, eXp Realty, provides a platform that empowers women to connect and share knowledge within the real estate industry. The network also champions mentorship, education and inclusion so women have the support they need to thrive in all areas of business.

We are honored to highlight five phenomenal women from eXp Realty who are creating a path for the next wave of leaders. When we champion female empowerment, we create environments where collaboration thrives and people feel seen. Now that’s success worth celebrating across the globe.

Congratulations to these incredible business leaders:

1. Jill Leberknight: The visionary

Photo by ©Felicia Reed Photography/courtesy of Jill Leberknight

Jill Leberknight is a visionary leader, award-winning realtor and creative force who continues to shape the future of real estate through innovation, inclusion and purpose-driven leadership. With over 20 years of experience and a background that blends the arts, education and entrepreneurship, Leberknight’s influence reaches far beyond transactions to inspire transformation.

As the founder and chair of eXp Realty’s Women’s Impact Network, she has built a powerful platform where women don’t just have a seat at the table—they also help build it. Her mission is rooted in creating safe, empowering spaces where female leaders can rise, mentor others and reflect the true diversity of the industry. From the stage to the boardroom, Leberknight’s authentic leadership and unwavering commitment to service, education and community continue to blaze a trail for women who want to redefine success on their own terms.

Insights and inspiration

SUCCESS: What inspired you to launch the Women’s Impact Network at eXp Realty?

Jill Leberknight: I saw a gap. Despite our industry being rich with talented, driven women, many weren’t in the rooms where major decisions were made. WIN was born from a desire to not just give women seats at the table but to reshape the table entirely. We needed a place where mentorship was real, leadership was accessible and we could be unapologetically supportive of one another’s growth.

S: How do you define empowerment for women in real estate today?

JL: Empowerment means freedom—freedom to lead, to earn, to create and to define success on your own terms. It’s also about removing barriers. Real empowerment comes from a network that uplifts, educates and challenges you while creating safe spaces for honest dialogue and bold moves.

S: In what ways is the real estate industry evolving, and how can women be part of that evolution?

JL: The real estate industry is experiencing seismic shifts, from technology and global expansion to how we define leadership. Women have a unique opportunity to lead this evolution. We are natural connectors, creative thinkers and problem-solvers. By owning our voice and collaborating, we can help build an industry that is more inclusive, sustainable and future-ready.

S: What role does creativity play in your approach to real estate and leadership?

JL: Creativity is my compass. It allows me to see solutions where others see obstacles and to approach business with heart and imagination. Whether I’m mentoring agents, speaking on a panel or crafting a new initiative, creativity helps me bring people together in meaningful ways—and that’s the real power in this work.

S: What advice would you give to women who are just entering the industry or looking to level up?

JL: Stay curious. Find mentors who challenge and support you. Most importantly, don’t wait for permission to lead—create your own path. Your voice matters, your perspective is needed, and there is no one right way to build your business or career.

S: What’s your vision for the future of WIN and women in real estate overall?

JL: I see WIN becoming a global force of transformation, a space where women from all backgrounds connect, collaborate and grow together. My hope is that the future of real estate leadership reflects the diversity, brilliance and strength of the women who are already the backbone of this industry. We’re not just shaping homes—we’re shaping the future.

2. Lana Erickson: The trailblazer

Photo courtesy of Lana Erickson

Growing up in a family of business owners and inspired by her mother, a longtime realtor, Lana Erickson entered the world of real estate with a unique blend of grit, creativity and a drive to redefine leadership. As a result, her path to success has been anything but conventional.

Erickson built her career in interior design and fitness. Her passion for transforming spaces and creating beautiful, functional homes then sparked her love for real estate. Working in the fitness field taught her the value of discipline, dedication and perseverance—skills that seamlessly translated into her new career.

Now, as a leader with eXp Realty, Erickson blends her entrepreneurial mindset with her passion for community and empowerment. Her impressive résumé proves that female-led teams can thrive without ego and that success can be redefined on your own terms. She’s not just changing the game in real estate—she’s inspiring others to take control of their own paths to success.

Insights and inspiration

SUCCESS: What does female empowerment mean to you in real estate?

Lana Erickson: To me, it’s about helping women recognize their power—not just as agents but as leaders. Real estate can be isolating, so it’s crucial that we build each other up and normalize collaboration over competition. Empowerment means showing up, speaking up, and sharing your wins and your struggles.

S: How did your early career in the fitness and supplement industry shape your approach to business today?

LE: It taught me hustle, discipline and how to manage pressure. I was constantly traveling, working long hours—it was intense. But it also helped me develop strong communication and leadership skills. That background gave me the grit I now bring to real estate and the understanding that success comes from consistency and passion.

S: You’ve intentionally avoided naming your team after yourself. Why is that?

LE: Because it’s not about me—it’s about us. I never wanted a team where there was a hierarchy or ego. I wanted to build something where everyone felt like a peer, where we celebrated each other’s wins and losses. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do.

S: What advice do you have for women returning to work or pivoting careers like you did?

LE: Give yourself grace and don’t let fear stop you from starting again. I took time off to focus on my family, and when I came back, I questioned everything. But I leaned into my passion for homes and design—and that helped me find my place again. You don’t have to follow a straight path. Just start somewhere, stay curious and surround yourself with people who support your growth.

S: What do you think needs to change for women in business and real estate?

LE: We need more authentic leadership and less perfection. There’s so much pressure for women to always have it together, but real strength is in being vulnerable, real and supportive of one another. We also need more inclusive spaces that honor diverse voices and leadership styles, especially in an industry where so many women are the backbone but not always in the spotlight.

S: What makes you most proud of the business and culture you’ve built today?

LE: I’m proud that my team isn’t just high-performing—it’s heart-led. We’re not just chasing transactions. We’re building relationships.

3. Rebecca Soto: The powerhouse

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Soto

Orlando-based Rebecca Soto is a powerhouse real estate entrepreneur, mentor and visionary leader whose thriving business at eXp Realty is fueled by both heart and hustle. With nearly two decades of experience, Soto has built a dynamic real estate empire alongside her husband, Josue Soto, all while raising a family and staying grounded in her values. With a production team and an organization over 250 strong, her impact continues to grow across the U.S. and international markets.

A proud Latina of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, Soto is passionate about representation, community and empowering women to rise. She blends high-tech innovation with high-touch connection, proving that you can scale a modern business without losing the soul behind it. Her personal motto, “Make them feel special,” is more than a tagline—it’s a way of life, whether she’s mentoring agents, serving first-time homebuyers, or leading with vision and care.

For Soto, success isn’t just about numbers. Instead, it’s about legacy. She’s especially proud of the strides women are making in leadership and is committed to mentoring the next wave of confident, purpose-driven professionals. Her approach is proof that real leadership starts with kindness, clarity and conviction.

Insights and inspiration

SUCCESS: What first inspired you to pursue a career in real estate?

Rebecca Soto: Honestly, it started with a friend who believed in me. I was [working] a job that didn’t light me up, and she said, “You’d be amazing in real estate.” That stuck. Josue and I wanted something meaningful and flexible for our growing family. Real estate gave us purpose, presence and the chance to help others build wealth. It was the door to something bigger.

S: You’ve worked closely with your husband in this business for 19 years. What’s been the key to growing together professionally and personally?

RS: Communication and mutual respect—those are everything. We’ve always shared a vision, and we play to each other’s strengths. That synergy made us stronger in business and in our marriage. We’ve raised three amazing kids through all the seasons of this journey, and I wouldn’t change a thing.

S: What does female empowerment mean to you in real estate today?

RS: It means we rise together. Years ago, you didn’t see as many women leading at the highest levels. Now we’re showing up boldly, supporting each other, and proving that leadership can be powerful and heart-led. I’m proud to be part of eXp’s Women’s Impact Network—it’s an incredible community where we celebrate wins and lift one another up. I am also an eXp Latino and leading FastCAP classes, a six-week course designed to get agents producing at a higher level. I’m all about educating and empowering agents.

S: What advice would you give to someone—especially a woman—who’s just starting in real estate?

RS: Don’t wait to feel “ready.” This business moves fast, and the best way to grow is by jumping in. Surround yourself with mentors, invest in your mindset and stay curious. You don’t have to know it all—you just have to be willing to learn and lead with heart.

S: How did you manage work-life balance while raising your kids and building your career?

RS: It wasn’t perfect, and that’s OK. I used to tell my kids, “Mommy’s working now, but after 5 p.m., I’m all yours.” I kept that promise. That boundary taught them respect and responsibility. Balance isn’t about doing everything all at once—it’s about being fully present where you are.

S: What’s one piece of advice you live by that keeps you grounded and successful?

RS: I treat everyone like they matter, because they do. You never know what someone’s carrying, and if I can be a beacon in their life, that’s a win. This business isn’t just about closing deals. It’s about relationships and connecting with the heart—connecting the heart to home.

4. Jessica Nieto: The legacy maker

Photo courtesy of Jessica Nieto

Jessica Nieto isn’t just building a successful real estate career—she’s also building a legacy rooted in grit, resilience and heart.

Based in Southern California, Nieto has been ranked among eXp Realty’s Top 250 team leaders in the U.S. and recognized as a Top 10 team leader in California. But her path to success has been anything but conventional: After leaving a stable job, moving cities on a playful bet with her now-wife and taking a $12/hour Craigslist job just to break into the industry, Nieto turned self-doubt into momentum and built something extraordinary.

Known for her bold business sense, sharp market insight and unwavering commitment to inclusion, Nieto has become a powerful advocate for women in real estate, especially those who are breaking molds, challenging norms and carving their own path in the industry. She’s a true believer that when women understand their value and voice, everything changes, and they’ll ultimately create a life for themselves full of empowerment, financial freedom and generational wealth.

Through mentorship, leadership and unapologetic authenticity, Nieto isn’t just making moves—she’s making a difference.

Insights and inspiration

SUCCESS: What drives your entrepreneurial mindset?

Jessica Nieto: Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of money. I didn’t know what I wanted to be, but I knew what I didn’t want: poverty and limitation. That drove me. I believed that if I just worked hard enough, I could avoid repeating the cycle. That belief has fueled every major step I’ve taken.

S: You said your success came “in spite of yourself.” What do you mean by that?

JN: My brain has always told me I wasn’t ready, that I couldn’t do it. Since I was young, I was the girl with the backpack, always prepared for battle. But I’ve learned to borrow confidence from people who believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself. I let my heart lead when my mind tried to stop me.

S: How do you empower other women in real estate?

JN: I share the real story, not just the highlight reel. I let women know that it’s OK to be afraid and still move forward. I remind them that fear doesn’t disqualify you—it humanizes you. If my story helps even one woman believe she’s capable, then I’m doing my job.

S: What role has multimedia played in your growth?

JN: It’s been huge. Social media has given me a platform to tell my story authentically—both the wins and the struggles. Video, podcasting and Instagram have helped me connect with other agents, clients and women who just need someone to say, “You’re not alone. You’ve got this.”

S: Why is female empowerment so important in the industry?

JN: As a female entrepreneur, it can be an incredibly lonely space. What we’re dealing with—our doubts, our blocks, even our drive—is often deeply personal. It’s not just about business goals. And we don’t always find the answers within ourselves. Sometimes we need a safe community to be vulnerable, to learn from each other and to grow through real connection.

S: That’s powerful. What kind of shift are you hoping to see?

JN: I want women to stop comparing themselves with that voice that says, “I’m not good enough.” Take the Top 250 list of real estate agents. Some women see it and think, “I’ll never get there.” I want to shift that to, “Let me call the No. 1 woman on that list, learn from her and celebrate her.” Curiosity and connection are more powerful than comparison.

S: So success isn’t always about the sales numbers?

JN: Exactly. There’s more than one definition of success. Maybe one woman isn’t the highest earner, but she’s mastered health, wellness or time management in a way that can teach the rest of us. WIN encourages women to share across those strengths—because in business, in motherhood, in life, we all have different seasons. And we need each other to grow through them.

S: What’s the goal for this community long-term?

To create real proximity and access. Not just motivational quotes, but real conversations. A place where women feel seen, supported and challenged. Where we help each other develop the skills we’ve been told don’t “matter” in business—like rest, emotional intelligence or boundaries. Because those things actually do impact our success and, more importantly, our peace.

5. Catherine Haller: The innovator

Photo courtesy of Catherine Haller

A former educator and classically trained musician, Catherine Haller brings both discipline and creativity to everything she does. Her real estate journey began 25 years ago when she transitioned from teaching to property investment, eventually building a thriving business rooted in mentorship, innovation and purpose.

Now a proud agent with eXp Realty, Haller leads with authenticity and a deep commitment to servant leadership. From affordable housing initiatives to large-scale developments, she uses her platform to drive meaningful change while empowering others, especially women, to step into their potential. Her story is one of reinvention, resilience and a relentless desire to uplift those around her, proving that real success is measured not just in deals but in the lives you transform along the way. Through both her business acumen and personal authenticity, she exemplifies what it means to thrive on your own terms.

Insights and Inspiration

SUCCESS: Why are you so passionate about entrepreneurship?

Catherine Haller: Entrepreneurship offers a sense of freedom and a deep sense of personal accountability. When I first entered the real estate industry, I was drawn to the idea of having full control over my business—being able to create and build something from the ground up without depending on anyone else. The ability to take ownership of my future and not rely on others to define my path was incredibly empowering. Since then, I’ve never looked back. It’s this autonomy that keeps me motivated and excited about the possibilities ahead.

S: You said, “Empowerment means giving others permission to shine.” What does this mean to you?

CH: For me, empowerment is all about supporting others—especially women—by creating opportunities for them to thrive. I love being the one who says, “I believe in you, and here’s a chance for you to shine.” As women, we often carry the weight of balancing business, home life and everything in between, but I think we need to be more open about our struggles and successes. Sharing those challenges helps foster a sense of unity and support. I’m passionate about helping others see their potential and showing them that they can succeed on their own terms. It’s about encouraging others to step into their own power, and I take great pride in playing a role in that.

S: How has technology changed the way you do business?

CH: Technology has revolutionized the way I do business, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence. It’s been a game changer, especially when it comes to large projects like new construction. AI helps streamline processes, improve efficiency and keep projects on track. However, it’s important to use these tools with caution and ensure [that] we don’t lose the human touch in the process. At eXp, we’ve been given the resources to learn how to harness the power of technology ethically and effectively.

S: What does success mean to you?

CH: To me, success is not about hitting certain financial milestones or having the highest sales numbers—it’s about personal fulfillment. Success means being able to look at yourself at the end of the day and feel proud of your efforts, knowing you’ve done your best. Sometimes, it’s as simple as getting through a tough day or surviving a challenging chapter in your life and business. I’ve had moments where just showing up and pushing through the hard times felt like the biggest victory.

S: How are you giving back to your community?

CH: One of the most rewarding projects I’m working on right now is a 90-property development here in Akron, Ohio, which includes affordable housing and custom-built homes. It’s a project that’s close to my heart because it’s all about creating opportunities for the community to thrive. Additionally, I’m consulting with the county’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board on a project that combines multiple services under one roof, making them more accessible to the people who need them most. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that the work I’m doing now is not only impacting my business but also helping to create a lasting, positive change in my community.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine.

