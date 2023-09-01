Unlock Your Potential: 14 Personal Development Podcasts to Upgrade Your Life

It takes commitment to unlock your full potential. Top personal growth strategies help you develop mindfulness techniques, develop goal-setting skills and more. Online self-development tools offer guidance, but they may lack the daily support and encouragement you often need to stay on track and focused. That is where the top personal development podcasts can provide exactly what you need.

The best personal development podcasts encourage us on the daily from a place of knowledge and experience. They also provide the tools, methods and strategies to help us live our best lives. Here are 14 of the best personal growth podcasts to empower you today while helping you grow into a happier and more resilient tomorrow.

1. Happier with Gretchen Rubin

Hosted by Gretchen Rubin

Would you like to be just a little happier every day? With the Happier personal development podcast, this bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before provides the perfect blend of strategies, insights and encouragement for lasting growth.

Where to listen: Rubin’s website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

2. The High Performance Podcast

Hosted by Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes

For many, the goal of personal development is optimal performance. With high-performing guests from across industries, Humphrey and Hughes explore the attitudes, mindset and behaviors that lead people to the top and keep them there.

Where to listen: the High Performance website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

3. In the Details

Hosted by Karen M. Allen

Small changes in daily behavior yield surprisingly big outcomes. Growth mindset coach and keynote speaker Allen explores in detail the changes in mindset and behavior that can transform setbacks into life-affirming victories.

Where to listen: the SUCCESS Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

4. The Tim Ferriss Show

Hosted by Tim Ferriss

Ferriss hosts what is often the No. 1 business podcast at Apple. But rather than investment advice, the podcast digs into the tools and skills required for personal development. Along with top guests, Ferriss explores the regimens, tactics and tools used to optimize your life.

Where to listen: Ferriss’ website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

5. Design Your Dream Life

Hosted by Natalie Bacon

Personal development is complicated because we are. To live our best life, we must address many challenges that don’t necessarily seem connected. From embracing our imperfections to raising children, Bacon takes on the issues that matter to us most with warmth and humor.

Where to listen: Bacon’s website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

6. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Hosted by Jay Shetty

We have much to learn about mindfulness, focus and existing with purpose from a former monk such as Shetty. His insightful wisdom and kindness have made him a top motivational speaker while his podcast invites guests including President Joe Biden and Rick Rubin.

Where to listen: Shetty’s website, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

7. Straight Up with Trent Shelton

Hosted by Trent Shelton

As a former NFL wide receiver, podcaster and keynote speaker Shelton knows that personal development takes healthy living and grit. Never a man to pull punches, Shelton provides both the tough honesty and the tools you need to win your own existence.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

8. The Life Coach School

Hosted by Brooke Castillo

Sometimes, learning how to grow personally begins with helping others. While Castillo’s podcast is designed to help others grow to become certified life coaches, each episode explores the lessons of kindness and giving that improve our own lives, too.

Where to listen: the podcast’s website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

9. The Daily Mastery Podcast

Hosted by Robin Sharma

Giants in business, sports or entertainment may seem different. But something in common led them to success. With insights into the strategies, methods and tactics used by game-changers on the global stage, Sharma’s personal development podcast guides you to grow as a master of your existence.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts and Spotify

10. Brilliant Thoughts

Hosted by Tristan Ahumada

No human exists in isolation. Relationships guide both our personal lives and careers. Ahumada’s podcast unlocks our potential by sharing insights on how to expand ourselves by better understanding our interactions with others.

Where to listen: the SUCCESS Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

11. How to Be a Better Human

Hosted by Chris Duffy

Being human doesn’t come with an instruction manual. During the life journey, we accumulate resentments and other negative attitudes that limit personal growth. Along with guests including popular TED speakers, Duffy provides the reset needed to grow, succeed and become a better person.

Where to listen: the TED website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

12. The Manifestation Babe Podcast

Hosted by Kathrin Zenkina

Scarcity and abundance seem forever at odds. Yet a single seed can manifest into a field of plenty. It requires nurturing. What if we could learn to nurture ourselves in that same way? In this personal development podcast, Zenkina shares the healing wisdom that guides you through the mental shifts necessary for a life of abundance.

Where to listen: the podcast’s website, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

13. Tiny Leaps, Big Changes

Hosted by Gregg Clunis

Small challenges can appear overwhelming. If we ignore them, they multiply and grow until we become overwhelmed. Anxiety and a sense of powerlessness result. There’s no reason to live this way. Clunis coaches you through the simple strategies needed to reclaim your life and achieve your goals.

Where to listen: Apple Podcasts and Spotify

14. Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu

Hosted by Tom Bilyeu

Named one of SUCCESS magazine’s Top 25 Influential People in 2018, Bilyeu understands that to improve the world, we must first improve ourselves. That includes mind, body and spirit. His podcast tackles difficult topics with a candid, science-based approach to personal development.

Where to listen: the podcast’s website, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

