Never Stop Growing

In the early days of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima conducted business from her living room and hustled to create attention. She read SUCCESS and connected with our social media pages in an effort to raise her business’s profile. Over time, all of the striving and struggling paid off. IT Cosmetics grew and was eventually purchased by L’Oréal, which installed Kern Lima as the first female CEO of a brand in the company’s history.

Our cover figure is the perfect example of entrepreneurial determination, and The Perseverance Issue of SUCCESS is devoted to all of you out there, like her, who are powering through challenges to reach your goals. Each story is meant to provide a lift to keep you going, or some insight that might provide the breakthrough you seek.

It should come as no surprise that a magazine with a 124-year history like SUCCESS has exemplified traits of perseverance. The media landscape is much different than it was in 1897, and we continue to reshape our efforts to best serve your modern lifestyle and needs. The print product you hold in your hands is the foundation of a brand that is in the process of expanding to serve you with a networking platform, private and group coaching, talent services, podcasting solutions, and even physical co-working spaces—and that’s not to mention the existing properties like SUCCESS.com, our social media channels and podcasts.

The growth and evolution of SUCCESS continues, the same as for you, our reader. It is only when we become stagnant that we risk failure. Thanks for letting us be your companion on this never-ending journey.

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by @viktorass/Twenty20