My Way: Kristin Cavallari on Work-Life Balance and Finding Inspiration

Kristin Cavallari is a well-known reality TV personality (think Laguna Beach, The Hills, Very Cavallari), but she’s also a successful entrepreneur, actress, podcast host, three-time New York Times best-selling author and mother. In 2017, Cavallari founded Uncommon James, a jewelry line for women. Not long afterward, she launched Uncommon Beauty, a clean skin care line, and Little James, a kids’ clothing line. She is currently serving as CEO for all three companies, which have amassed more than 1 million combined followers on Instagram, and co-hosting Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast.

I always start my day by…

stretching in bed for a few minutes, then drinking water before I make a latte, if I’m up before my kids. Or, I wake up to my kids coming downstairs and start my day with big hugs for all three of them.

I feel most inspired when…

I have something else going on in my life to pull from (for example, a girls trip, my Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, etc.).

A podcast that changed my outlook was…

I actually don’t listen to any podcasts!

To get out of a creative rut I…

like traveling if possible, or I take a mental break from work for a few days, then go on Pinterest to look at fashion photoshoots.

I try to surround myself with people who…

are loyal, grounded and trying to continuously evolve. I love a good sense of humor and fun as well.

My favorite comfort food is…

pasta! I also love croissants and sourdough bread. Carbs all the way.

I stay balanced by…

working out, writing in a journal and meditating.

The biggest challenge I’ve ever faced is…

having the strength to walk away from my marriage.

Something people don’t know about me is…

I’m a homebody and need alone time to recharge my batteries.

A book everyone should read is…

The Four Agreements.

Being a female CEO is…

a dream come true. Having complete creative freedom to do whatever I want is the absolute best. But with being a CEO also comes a lot of pressure and weight to carry. But I love a challenge.

I look up to…

any woman trying to do it all.

One thing that motivates me is…

my kids. They push me to be the best version of myself.

I want people to know me for…

always staying true to myself and hopefully inspiring people to go after what they want.

In 10 years, I hope to…

still be doing exactly what I’m doing: My kids being my priority and also fueling my creative outlet through Uncommon James. I’ve gotten to a really great place of work-life balance, so I hope to continue that.

I define success as…

inner peace and happiness.

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photos by ©Dennis Leupold; Courtesy Dear Media