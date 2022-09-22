My Way: Chad L. Coleman on Inspiration, Self-Reflection and His Acting Career

Chad L. Coleman is a critically acclaimed TV, film and stage actor best known for his roles as fan-favorite Tyreese in the Golden Globe-nominated series The Walking Dead and reformed criminal Dennis “Cutty” Wise in the Emmy-nominated HBO drama The Wire. Coleman currently stars as Klyden in Seth MacFarlane’s comedy-drama The Orville. His past TV and film projects also include The Expanse, All American, Arrow, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Green Hornet and Horrible Bosses.

One thing I try to do every day is…

take personal inventory of my inner self and honestly walk toward any discomfort present and soothe myself.

I describe my vibe as…

sincere, authentic and cool.

I feel most alive when…

I’m acting. The Creator gave me this gift of creativity, so when I’m acting, I’m in my most divine state.

A show that changed my life was…

The Wire. It gave me name recognition on a much broader scale and validation as a skilled actor.

My favorite quote is…

“From everyone who has been given much, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more.” (New American Standard Bible, Luke 12:48)

To avoid distractions…

I meditate. Clears my mind. Calms the noise.

I handle negativity by…

not giving it value and being intentionally positive.

One thing that is difficult for me but I enjoy is…

producing. It’s a pain in the you-know-what, but I do love it when it all comes together.

When I need a creative spark…

I listen to my favorite music.

The most surprising thing about me is…

I don’t like conflict or aggression.

The biggest risk I ever took was…

going to New York at 23 years old to pursue my acting career.

I want people to know me for…

my humanitarian spirit.

In 10 years, I hope to…

have been an executive producer on at least three TV shows.

I define success as…

inner peace!

