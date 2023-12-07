Want to Build a Nonalcoholic Bar at Home? Start by Stocking Up on These Mocktail Essentials

Thanks to the rise in sober curiosity and zero-proof alcohol alternatives, enjoying a delicious nonalcoholic cocktail isn’t just reserved for when you go out to niche NA bars. You can easily build a nonalcoholic home bar with some essential building blocks.

Like a regular at-home bar, it’s all about creating a good base of liquors, mixers and tools. With a well-curated selection of NA spirits, mixers, wines, beers and accessories, you can tap into a complex world of booze-free concoctions without leaving your home using our DIY mocktail bar ideas. Remember to keep the shelf life in mind, as many nonalcoholic alternatives have expiration dates and/or must be refrigerated.

Nonalcoholic home bar liquors

Seedlip Garden 108

Get ready for a refreshing trip through a garden with Seedlip Garden 108. This elixir is a fresh herbal blend and the backbone of your booze-free mixology adventures. It adds a burst of botanical goodness to your creations with ingredients such as peas, rosemary and thyme.

Damrak Virgin

If you’re into gin but not the alcohol part, Damrak Virgin is an excellent alternative, giving you those botanical vibes without the buzz. Distilled from 10 botanicals, it has ginger, orange and lemon notes to keep your mocktail game strong.

Spiritless Jalisco 55

Spiritless Jalisco 55 is a good replacement if you want something to give you a reposado tequila-like experience. It’s your go-to for crafting virgin margaritas and other tequila-based cocktails.

Fluère Spiced Cane

Bring some warmth to your drinks with Fluère Spiced Cane, a nonalcoholic spirit that adds a welcome depth as a rum alternative. With notes of chocolate and coffee, it’s like a cozy blanket for your taste buds—perfect for chilly nights.

Spiritless Kentucky 74

One of the best bourbon replacements on the market is Spiritless Kentucky 74. This gem brings rich, oaky bourbon notes to your glass. Ideal for crafting alcohol-free old fashioneds and other classic bourbon-based cocktails.

Lyre’s American Malt

Another bourbon alternative is Lyre’s American Malt. With vanilla and toasted nuts as the main flavors, the American Malt also adds a taste of caramel with a slight hint of spice. It shines best when mixed into mocktails.

Abstinence Cape Spice

Spice things up with Abstinence Cape Spice, a nonalcoholic spirit inspired by the flavors of Cape Town. The flavorful spirit uses spices such as cardamom, clove, citrus and allspice to add depth to your mixology game.

Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot

Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot is an artisanal mixer that blends floral flavors with citrusy goodness. The brand has higher aspirations than just being a balanced sensory experience of sweet and bitter; its ingredients help with mental clarity and stress management.

Ghia Apéritif

A favorite in the NA world, Ghia Apéritif brings the Italian summer vibes to your home. A blend of botanicals fruits, and herbs, this apéritif is the key to crafting refreshing spritzes and classic apéritif-based mocktails.

Pallini Limonzero

Zest up your drinks with Pallini Limonzero, the world’s first nonalcoholic limoncello. You can substitute it for limoncello in any of your favorite cocktails. The drink, made with the Amalfi Coasts’s Sfusato lemons, is so similar to limoncello that it was awarded the highest Master award by the Global Spirits Masters in 2022.

Curious Elixirs Pre-Mixed Cocktails

Curious Elixirs offers a range of pre-mixed, nonalcoholic cocktails for those days when you feel a little lazy. Each elixir brings a unique flavor profile to the table, ensuring convenience without sacrificing taste. They’re made with adaptogens and mood-boosting herbs, with eight different flavor options (two of which are limited release editions), such as the champagne cocktail and the cherry chocolate old fashioned.

Modica Tart Cherry Old Fashioned

Indulge in the rich and tart flavors of Modica Tart Cherry Old Fashioned, a mixer reinventing the classic cocktail. It’s a nod to the timeless favorite, with cherries and spices making every sip a mocktail masterpiece. Modica’s mixer can also be used with alcohol, making it a versatile addition to your DIY mocktail bar.

Mocktail Bar Ideas: NA Wines and Beers

Hop Water

Not quite a beer, Hop Water is a sparkling drink made with adaptogens, hops and nootropics. It’s a light, refreshing alternative with mango, peach, blood orange and other flavors.

Athletic Brewing

At the frontlines of nonalcoholic craft beer is Athletic Brewing, the largest nonalcoholic brewery in the United States. From hoppy IPAs to rich stouts, the brand has a variety of flavors to ensure beer lovers across the spectrum can enjoy the taste without the buzz. A few fan favorites include Free Wave Hazy IPA and Upside Dawn Golden.

Giesen 0% Wines

Giesen created a line of wines from their New Zealand grapes for wine enthusiasts seeking nonalcoholic options. The brand is particularly known for its zero-alcohol Sauvignon Blanc.

Lyre’s Nonalcoholic Sparkling Wine

Toast to your celebrations with an all-natural sparkling beverage. Infused with green and red apples, pears and peaches, Lyre’s is a booze-free alternative to traditional sparkling wines, perfect for celebrating special occasions.

Other accessories for your DIY mocktail bar

w&p Silicone Cocktail Ice Molds

One way to elevate your mocktails is through the type of ice you use. These w&p silicone molds add a touch of sophistication to your mocktails, producing perfectly shaped ice that enhances your overall presentation.

Crate & Barrel Cocktail Glassware

Glassware is another essential part of drink presentation, and you’ll want to customize your collection with a few quality pieces based on your favorite drinks. These cocktail glasses from Crate & Barrel are made with textured crystalline glass that immediately add an air of refinement to any get-together.

Esmula Bartender Kit

A comprehensive set of bar tools is key to any bartender’s kit. This kit from Esmula includes essential tools like a shaker, muddler and strainer to help bring your beverages to life.

Photo by Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com