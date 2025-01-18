A Day in the Life of Dance Coach Menina Fortunato

After decades as a professional dancer and choreographer, Menina Fortunato decided to pivot to the actual business of dance. That’s when Menina Entertainment was born. In the 15 years since, she’s taken everything she knows about that world and transformed it into a thriving movement. From the very first step, Fortunato has been working on in-person dance events, dance productions, instructional videos, music videos and the big number at awards shows.

Throughout her career, she’s shared stages with Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood, Paula Abdul and more. And in her role as a producer, she was an associate choreographer for X Factor and America’s Got Talent and a guest judge on Dance Moms.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020, Fortunato knew she had to find a new rhythm. “I started a virtual dance event that I produced from my bedroom while holding a newborn baby,” she tells SUCCESS. “Switching to online programming was very challenging. I struggled financially for almost two years trying to work from home with my virtual dance programs.”

Looking back on it now, Fortunato knows that those challenges became the stepping stones she needed to explore a whole new way to bring dance to the masses. And that transition paid off. “(That) eventually led to restructuring my business to focus on a high-ticket coaching program called ‘The Business of Dance’ where I mentor dancers and help them create their dream dance careers.”

Now, Fortunato is giving us a look at a typical day in the life of her well-choreographed empire.

8:00 a.m. — Up and Out

Like every other busy parent juggling work and family, the first thing on Fortunato’s to-do list is to get her three kids to school. “Once I get home, I drink an herbal tea and make an organic superfood smoothie. I might do a quick yoga, pilates or dance-based workout,” she says.

10:00 a.m. — Get in Touch

This is when Fortunato’s business really gets going. “I have a small team of approximately 10 people and growing. I usually start my computer work, check in with my team on Slack and take Zoom calls.” Doing one-on-one kickoff Zoom calls with every new client she has is one of the ways she differentiates her business by being involved every step of the way.

11:00 a.m. — Create

This is the time of day when Fortunato devotes herself to creating content that will connect her to followers, podcast listeners, students and other clients. “I primarily work remotely from my home office where I have lights, a backdrop, a laptop and sound equipment, so I can record podcasts and film content. I also have a mobile office where I bring my laptop, podcast mic and ring light, so I can work remotely from hotel rooms when I am traveling.” As the pandemic finally started to take a back seat, Fortunato says her business started calling for trips all around the country. She is on the go attending live events, masterminds, dance conventions and more, so she often uses her time in-flight to catch up on sleep. Or on work. “I love creating to-do lists on the plane, especially if I am coming home from a live business event where I am inspired to take action.” Her carry-on is packed with vitamins, supplements, maca and cacao nibs, magnesium, probiotics for gut health, herbal teas, melatonin and roll-on essential oils.

12:00 p.m. — Break

“Balancing work and breaks is crucial,” Fortunato maintains. She takes a lunch break and/or a break to spend time with family during after-school hours or on weekends. “Since my office is at home, I can juggle both family and business life under one roof.”

2:00 p.m. — Outsource

Whatever you call it—delegating, outsourcing, calling in favors—Fortunato knows where she shines and where she might need a hand. “I outsource certain tasks such as video editing and public relations. I use Slack, Basecamp, Monday, Fiverr and other platforms for outsourced work. I ensure that everyone is aligned with our goals and tasks for the day,” she says.

3:00 p.m. — School Pick-Up

When you run your own business, there are a few mini perks along the way. And for Fortunato, that means she can pick her children up from school and connect with them on the ride home. They have after-school lessons too. While they are busy with those, she can take her dogs for a hike or take her youngest to the park. She calls this time “my outdoor time.”

4:30 p.m. — Sales Calls

“Selling new clients involves a mix of social media marketing, direct engagement and speaking to prospects in the DMs, primarily focusing on Instagram and Facebook. I built my business organically for two years and recently started adding Instagram DM ads. Both sales strategies start in the DMs, then lead to a phone consultation and interview with my talent recruiting team. Additionally, I pitch my programs during live dance events. Engaging with my audience on various platforms helps in maintaining a consistent online presence and attracting new clients.” It’s a reminder that no matter what your business card says, every successful entrepreneur is in sales.

7:00 p.m. — Dinner

According to Fortunato, shifting back into personal life involves setting boundaries. “I schedule my meetings and calls when my kids are at school,” she says, “and block off time after school so I can be present for their lessons, homework, dinner with my family and bedtime.”

8:00 p.m. — An Unhurried Bedtime

Babies grow up. And when they do, as Fortunato has seen through the lens of motherhood, they need more than just a lullaby. With three kids under 13 years old, she knows that bedtime lasts a little bit longer now. There are conversations and homework and showers and snuggles, she says. So she doesn’t rush the process. That’s key to getting children of all ages accustomed to a nighttime routine of their own.

10:00 p.m. — Catch-Up

“Since I come from the entertainment world, the artist in me likes to work late,” the self-proclaimed night owl says. “It’s usually quiet at home or in my hotel room, where I have fewer distractions and can focus. I am also most creative at night.” That solitude allows her time for extra work, emailing and planning for what’s to come. “If I have deadlines to meet, I work relentlessly to ensure that it gets done.”

Fortunato has made a living not only as a dancer, but as someone who helps dancers build their brands, which ultimately allows them to transform into success stories of their own. That’s when she can take a virtual bow, knowing she’s done her job.

Photo from Menina Fortunato